DBS says its PayLah e-payment system can soon be used in 24 countries overseas

Singaporeans who use PayLah could soon be paying for their purchases overseas via QR code.

DBS Bank, which runs PayLah, said on Monday (Nov 26) that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UnionPay International, a subsidiary of China UnionPay, to allow QR code payments at close to 10 million merchants in 24 countries and regions.

This includes popular destinations such as Australia, China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Thailand and USA.

Tan Su Shan, group head of DBS Wealth Management and Consumer Banking said the partnership brings the bank “one step closer to our vision of providing a truly universal mobile wallet that can meet consumers’ everyday needs, even while they’re overseas”.

According to Tan, there are currently around 1.2 million QR code transactions in Singapore every month.

In September, the Monetary Authority of Singapore rolled out a universal QR code system which allows merchants to display one universal code that allows payment from multiple e-wallets.