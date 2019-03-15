You can now watch the first episodes of DC Universe’s hit original shows for free without a subscription

caption “Doom Patrol” source DC Universe

The first episodes of DC Universe’s three original shows will be available for a limited time for free without a subscription.

The three shows include “Titans,” “Young Justice: Outsiders,” and “Doom Patrol.”

DC Universe wants potential subscribers to check out the service if they’ve been on the fence.

The streaming service announced on Friday that the first episodes of its three original series – “Titans,” “Young Justice: Outsiders,” and “Doom Patrol” – will be available for free in the US without a subscription for a limited time. The three episodes will be available from late Friday until March 29.

DC Universe, a streaming service that launched last year for fans of DC – home of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more – has been off to a hot start with its first three original shows.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand streaming shows of that week, and all three DC Universe shows have consistently appeared on the list. They have been well-liked by critics, too. “Doom Patrol” has a 94% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

“Titans,” about a Robin that has distanced himself from Batman and teams up with a group of vigilantes, premiered last year. “Young Justice: Outsiders” is the third season of “Young Justice,” an animated series that aired on Cartoon Network in 2010. And “Doom Patrol” is its latest original, about a team of superpowered outsiders who come out of hiding when their leader disappears.

DC Universe told Business Insider last month that the biggest uptick in free-trial sign-ups have corresponded with the premiere of original shows.