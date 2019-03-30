DC Universe revealed the release date for ‘Swamp Thing,’ its next original series

caption “Swamp Thing” source DC Universe

DC Universe announced that its next original series, “Swamp Thing,” will premiere on May 31.

“Titans” season 2 and the animated “Harley Quinn” series will premiere this fall.

DC Universe announced when its next original series will premiere on the streaming platform at Wondercon in California on Friday.

“Swamp Thing” will debut on DC Universe May 31. The series is based on the DC Comics character of the same name created by writer Len Wein and artist Bernie Wrightson.

DC Universe also revealed that the second half of “Yong Justice: Outsiders” will premiere July 2, and “Titans” season 2 and the animated “Harley Quinn” series will debut this fall.

A first-look image from “Star Girl,” which premieres in 2020, was also revealed. The image is below:

caption “Stargirl” debuts on DC Universe in 2020. source DC Universe

DC Universe – a streaming platform that includes original TV shows, classic DC Comics movies, and digital comic books – has been off to a hot start with its original shows since it launched in September.

Its first three originals – “Titans,” “Young Justice: Outsiders,” and “Doom Patrol” – have consistently been among the seven most in-demand streaming shows in the world, according to weekly data provided to Business Insider by Parrot Analytics.

A spokesperson told Business Insider that the biggest upticks in free-trial sign-ups, aside from the initial launch, have corresponded with the premiere of new series.

