The DC Universe streaming service will cost $74.99 a year, and you can pre-order it now

Warner Bros. finally revealed how much its upcoming streaming service, DC Universe, will cost.

During San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, the studio announced that the service will cost $74.99 annually for those who pre-order the service. For those who wait, they’ll be able to sign up for a monthly plan that costs $7.99 a month, but they’ll miss out on the first three months free that come with the pre-order.

You can pre-order the service now before the full service launches later this fall. To sign up, visit DCUniverse.com.

Numerous original programs based on DC Comics characters are currently in development for the service. The first will be the live-action “Titans” series, featuring the likes of Robin, Starfire, and Beast Boy. It debuts later this year, and the first, violent trailer was released on Thursday.

In 2019, live-action shows “Swamp Thing” and “Doom Patrol” will premiere, along with animated programs like adult comedy “Harley Quinn” and the third season of “Young Justice,” rebranded as “Young Justice: Outsiders.” “Young Justice” originally aired on Cartoon Network but was canceled in 2013.

In addition to original programs, the service will also offer other DC movies and shows, including the first two seasons of “Batman: The Animated Series,” the entire 1970s “Wonder Woman” TV show starring Lynda Carter, “The Dark Knight,” and all four of the original “Superman” movies starring Christopher Reeve.

But it wouldn’t be a DC service without comics. The service will feature a library of thousands of digital DC comic books from a selection that spans decades – even the first appearances of Superman and Batman in the 1930s. Comics can be read on smartphones, tablets, or TV screens, and will be available to download for offline reading.

DC Universe will be available at launch on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and the website.

