Hear from Coca-Cola marketing veteran and DDB’s first female global CEO, Wendy Clark, at IGNITION

The ad industry is in the midst of a major shakeup, and Wendy Clark – DDB’s first female global CEO – is an industry veteran breathing new life into dated models.

She started her career in an entry-level receptionist role at an agency and worked her way through the ranks, with stints on the agency and brand side.

In 2015, Clark left her client-side post at Coca-Cola North America to join Omnicom Group’s DDB North America. She now leads more than 2,000 people as the company’s global president and CEO.

Clark has used her unique perspective from time spent on the brand side to rethink how to approach client relationships.

She launched DDB Flex, a new operating model that creates integrated, cross-agency teams based on client needs, and led a critical McDonald’s pitch to build out a dedicated agency for the fast-food giant, which resulted in DDB winning part of the business from Publicis Groupe.

“The days of clients force-fitting into fixed agency models are gone,” she has said.

Her industry-transforming work hasn’t gone unnoticed. She was named Ad Age’s Executive of the Year in 2017.

Hear from Clark at IGNITION, where she’ll share her unique point of view of where the tumultuous industry is heading – and explore the agency of the future.

