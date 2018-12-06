ddInMotions: #dd24 24-hour Endless Fun of Creative Experience Experience Wan Chai Day and Night with the Resonance of Time, Space and Community

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 December 2018 – Presented by the Tourism Commission, organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre and having the Hong Kong Animation & Comic Federation as a strategic partner (for programme or work related to local comic only), “Design District Hong Kong” (#ddHK) will collaborate with over 18 Wan Chai based and other local cultural and creative units to kick-off a 24-hour creative event, “dd24”, on 7 December from 6 pm onwards for 24 hours non-stop. It will bring an array of diverse creative happenings at the former Grade II historic buildings “Green House”, 7 Mallory Street, and through a series of creative activities to delineate the regional culture that resonates with Hong Kong people with design, lead tourists to enjoy the authentic local designs with footsteps and let visitors and the public experience different places in Hong Kong with creative navigation.





(Top) “Design District Hong Kong” (#ddHK) will kick-off a 24-hour creative event, “dd24”, on 7 December from 6 pm onwards for 24 hours non-stop. The creative team has teamed up with Hong Kong Design Institute to turn basic strokes of Chinese characters into large public furniture, together with a giant “#” multi-functional public furniture to activate the public open space at 7 Mallory Street.

(Left corner) Hong Kong Design Centre has teamed up with the creative team to present “#ddCreativePlacemaking” from now until February 2021, in a number of spots in major streets of Wan Chai, to connect the community with creative designs. One of the placemaking designs is located at the junction of Queen’s Road East and Stone Nullah Lane).

(Right corner) Riding on the theme of “Discover a Different Hong Kong by Design”, the public can have a first-hand taste of “one space, multiple experiences” and explore Wan Chai day and night in 24 hours. Practice yoga with Delia Indra Yoga to wake up your mind and feel the rhythm of the body to kick start a new day with positive energy.





Senses have always been the guidance of design. Riding on the theme of “Discover a Different Hong Kong by Design”, the public can have a first-hand taste of “one space, multiple experiences”, further exploration of space, activity, time and the community. The 10 creative and playful experiences cover various design disciplines like space design, food, art, dance, fashion, sport, education, placemaking, music, etc., and topics includes: the crossover of food and creativity; self-discovery journey through sound navigation; depicting the city by fashion and dance; refreshing your body by sport and meditation; parent-kid creative workshop discovering old and new design in Wan Chai, etc.. Through a series of co-creation workshops, Hong Kong Design Centre hopes to use design to drive value creation and the betterment of the society while promoting creative tourism of the district, as well as to lift community livability and attract more tourists to Hong Kong.

Besides, our creative team has teamed up with Hong Kong Design Institute to turn basic strokes of Chinese characters (dot, slant, pressing forcefully, turning stroke, and vertical) into large public furniture, together with a giant “#” multi-functional public furniture to activate the public open space at 7 Mallory Street. #dd24 makes use of the public furniture and space design for its creative activities. It connects the local community and to improve mobility of the district, to make Hong Kong more livable through small changes, and trigger public to rethink the function of public spaces and building harmonic community.

#ddInMotions: #dd24 – 10 Creative and Playful Experiences

Time Content Creative Party 7 December 1) “Beyond Happy Hours” Opening Party 6pm to 9pm Wan Chai Stories + Organic Snacks Residents of Wan Chai, Wah and Wai will share their stories of Wan Chai and organic snacks from GroundWorks at the party. Speaker: Viva Blue House Snack Making: GroundWorks Special Flavoured Beer Brewing Demonstration One of the Wan Chai’s characteristics, Stone Nullah Lane Beer, will present the basic techniques of brewing beer, and how to brew unique beer with ingredients collected from the neigbourhood. *For ages 18 or above only. Welcome walk-in, onsite registration is required. Demonstration: Stone Nullah Lane Beer Creative Drinks Dedicated bottles for special drinks bringing design into daily life. Host: The Bottle Shop 2) Balloons of Creativity Fun Game 6pm to 9:30pm Cheer Up! Wan Chai! Design is fun! Pump the balloons on the stage and cheer up Wan Chai. Design: One Bite Design Studio 3) “Creativity is…” Journey of Self-Discovery 10pm to 12am Come and join us for an audio self-discovery journey with “Creativity is…” to discover all the hidden potentials within yourself while abandoning the stereotypes of the old-selves.

We invite you to experience the journey online, collect Christmas cards and make wishes under the starry sky and re-discover yourself. Host: Creativity.is





Time Content Creative Party 8 December 4) Fashion Performance 1am to 3am Wan Chai transforms from a hectic business centre to a tranquil place full of possibilities at night. #dd24 invites public for a city exploration journey with performer Kiwi Chan dressed in designed outfits by Singchin Lo from PLOTZ, to experience Wan Chai day and night and discover changes of the city through a unique performance combining fashion and dance. Fashion Design: Singchin Lo@ PLOTZ Performer: Kiwi Chan 5) Discover Difference 3am to 5:30am By transforming the setting of the furniture back in the creative base, are you ready to discover another appearance of your mind? — 6) Meditation & Sunrise Yoga 6am to 8am Waking up early can be so refreshing! Practice yoga with Delia Indra Yoga to wake up your mind and feel the rhythm of the body to kick start a new day with positive energy. Quota: 50 Instructor: Delia Indra Yoga 7) Morning Workout 8am to 10am Gym is not the only sport for big guys. Let’s workout in the most organic way without equipment! Quota: 50 Foodyfree Trainer: Shirley Siu 8) “Imagine the City” Parent-Kid Creative Workshop 10:30am to 12:30pm The trust challenge between parents and kids is on! Guided by courageous kids, the parents will discover the Wan Chai district where old meets new: from pre-war buildings and heritage to modern architecture and public space, finally arrive at the designated spot to complete the mission within specific time. Let the little urban planners free their imagination and construct the ideal living space! *Welcome children aged 6-10 Quota: 15 groups Host: ohmykids





Time Content Creative Party 9) Placemaking Open Forum 1pm to 3pm The forum is dedicated to gather the professionals and the public to share experiences and promote the creative placemaking idea. 1st Session: Place in the Making — Discover a different Wan Chai 2nd Session: Place in the Making –Discover a different City 2nd Session: Placemaking — Design a slogan or the future? Speakers: Ms. Corrin CHAN Chairlady of Hong Kong Architecture Centre Ms. Connie LAM Executive Director of Hong Kong Arts Centre Prof. NG Mee Kam Professor of Department of Geography and Resource Management, The Chinese University of Hong Kong Mr. Alfred YEUNG Chairman of Building Committee of Viva Blue House Project, St. James’ Settlement 10) #dd Mini Concert 3pm to 6pm 3 groups of local bands and singer will join #dd24 to show their passion of local music and rediscover Hong Kong indie music through the most authentic sound! Music Director: Veronica Lee Performers: Arm Charm (guest singer Wynne Lo)、Subyub Lee、Nowhere Boys





#ddinMotions: #dd24

Date: 7 December (Fri) to 8 December (Sat)

Time: 6pm to 6pm next day

Venue: 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai, and surroundings

About Design District Hong Kong





Design District Hong Kong (#ddHK) is a 3-year Creative Tourism Project presented by Tourism Commission, organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), with Hong Kong Comics & Animation Federation (HKCAF) as Strategic Partner on programme related to local comic. #ddHK is a vibrant hub of creativity in the heart of the city. It is a fantastic blueprint for the visitors and public to explore the city in a brand new way, it also aligns HKDC’s public mission to promote future betterment of the society and community resilience through design. In 2018, the theme is “Connected City: Hong Kong Stories”.





About Hong Kong Design Centre





Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) was founded in 2001 as a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as centre of design excellence in Asia. HKDC continues its public mission to promote wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal well-being. Our initiatives are anchored by five major work directions: CONNECT, CELEBRATE, NURTURE, ADVANCE and ENGAGE.

HKDC’s flagship programmes include Business of Design Week (since 2002) — Asia’s leading annual conference and event on Design, Innovation and Brands; DFA Awards (since 2003) — a widely recognised design awards that celebrates outstanding designs with Asian perspectives; Design Incubation Programme (since 2012) and Fashion Incubation Programme (since 2016) — 2-year incubation programmes to nurture 4 future design and fashion entrepreneurs; FASHION ASIA HONGKONG (since 2016) — a fashion initiative combining conversations, interactions and cultural exchanges to energise the city’s image, and position it as an Asian hub for fashion trade and business development; Knowledge of Design Week (since 2006) — an annual thematic design knowledge sharing platform that explores how design can solve complex challenges of our society.