The 20 most dangerous US cities for pedestrians

America’s streets are a deadly place for pedestrians, with nearly 6,000 being killed by cars in the most recent year of available statistics.

Nearly 6,000 pedestrians were killed by drivers in the United States in 2016, a number that’s been constantly increasing for years, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

And while tech innovations like self-driving cars are set to help reduce that number, the yearly deaths are still largely preventable, street safety advocates say.

The National Complete Streets Coalition broke down the government data to identify which metro areas were the deadliest for walking as part of its Dangerous by Design report, published in January.

“Many places still lack the most basic safe infrastructure for walking,” Emiko Atherton, the group’s founder, said in a press release.

“For example, crosswalks, if they do exist at all, are often spaced so far apart as to be impractical, or don’t provide enough time for older adults to safely cross. Unnecessarily wide lanes encourage high speeds-a major factor in the likelihood of surviving a collision-and many streets are designed with wide turning lanes that allow cars to make right turns through crosswalks at high speeds.”

Not surprisingly, many car-centric cities in states like Florida and California top the list, with most of the top 20 centered in the southern part of the country. Detroit, the crown jewel of the American automotive industry, also makes the list.

Here are the twenty deadliest cities for walking in America:

20. Augusta, Georgia

caption Broad Street in Augusta, Georgia source Augusta National/Getty Images

19. Little Rock, Arkansas

caption Street light and tree line leading to State Capitol of Arkansas, a scale replica of the US capitol located in Little Rock. The main house of Arkansas government, famous landmark and tourist attraction. source Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock

18. Detroit, Michigan

caption A woman and young child cross the street in downtown Detroit July 19, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. source Getty Images

17. Albuquerque, New Mexico

source Turtix/Shutterstock

16. McAllen, Texas

caption Maria’s Restaurant, upper right, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, left, are seen in downtown McAllen, Texas on July 2, 2018. source Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

15. Greenville, South Carolina

caption Greenville South Carolina traffic in downtown on Main Street center town. source Education Images/UIG via Getty Images

14. Miami, Florida

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

13. Birmingham, Alabama

source Birmingham, Alabama

12. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

11. Memphis, Tennessee

source Reuters

10. Jackson, Mississippi

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

9. Tampa, Florida

source Wikimedia Commons

8. Cape Coral – Fort Myers, Florida

caption Fort Myers, Florida source Wikimedia Commons

7. Bakersfield, California

6. Jacksonville, Florida

5. Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida

source Wikimedia Commons

4. Sarasota, Florida

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

3. Palm Bay, Florida

caption People leave the A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway (406) Bridge in Titusville after the launch of space shuttle Endeavour was scrubbed in 2011 source Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/MCT via Getty Images

2. Daytona Beach, Florida

1. Orlando, Florida