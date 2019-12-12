9 dangerous diseases that have made a comeback in the last 10 years

caption Lalatiana Ravonjisoas’ five-month-old son Isaia died as a result of the measles in Madagascar. source Laetitia Bezain/picture alliance via Getty Images

The measles are spreading all over the world. More than 140,000 people died from the vaccine-preventable disease in 2018 alone. Early estimates for 2019 suggest the death toll has risen dramatically since then.

caption A Filipino child with the measles at a government-run hospital on May 4, 2019 in Manila, Philippines. The Department of Health in the Philippines declared an outbreak of measles early this year, with a total of 31,056 measles cases from January to April 2019, including 415 deaths. source Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

The measles may just be the most contagious virus in the world.

Almost 10 million people caught the virus in 2018, and most of the fatal cases were in kids under 5 who were not vaccinated.

“The fact that any child dies from a vaccine-preventable disease like measles is frankly an outrage and a collective failure to protect the world’s most vulnerable children,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus, Director-General of the World Health Organization said when the official 2018 death toll was announced last week.

Vaccination rates have plateaued around the world in recent years, and measles rates have mounted as people failed to vaccinate kids, either because there aren’t enough shots to go around or because misinformation is being spread suggesting that MMR vaccines are dangerous.

Hard-hit countries in 2018 included Madagascar, Ukraine, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as the US, where there were more measles cases reported in that country than at any time during the past 25 years.

US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told a group of reporters earlier this year that the measles vaccine is “one of the most effective vaccines ever made against any virus,” but because the measles is so easily spread from person to person (it can even live on surfaces for two hours after an infected person has left the room) most people must be vaccinated or immune (from a previous illness) before a population will be protected.

“It is a disease which has devastated societies, and people don’t remember,” Fauci said.

The plague is also back in its scariest form. At least 3 people in China were infected with pneumonic plague in November, which is the most dangerous kind, and the only one that can travel from person to person.

source Constantin Falk via Getty Images

The plague, whether it’s bubonic, septicemic, or pneumonic, stems from a bacterium named Yersinia pestis, which killed off roughly 25 million Europeans in the 1300s, and is still endemic to the western US.

“Humans usually get plague after being bitten by a rodent flea that is carrying the plague bacterium, or by handling an animal infected with plague,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Before antibiotics were invented in the 1940s, the plague killed more than half of the people who got it, and sometimes many more.

Today, even with antibiotics on board, the plague still kills about one in every ten people who get it (the bubonic plague is considered the least deadly form of the three). Symptoms include fever, weakness, and (in more severe cases) black fingers and toes, bloody mucus, and respiratory failure.

It’s pretty hard to get someone else’s plague, but it can happen if you’re sitting less than 6 feet away from a person suffering from the most devastating form (pneumonic plague) and you happen to inhale some of their phlegm. That may be what happened in China in November, when two people from Inner Mongolia came down with the pneumonic plague, CNN reported.

The risk of you catching the plague is still relatively small. Just one person in the US had the plague in 2018, according to the CDC.

Antibiotic-resistant infections are also deadly and on the rise.

Overuse and misuse of antibiotics often fuels the problem by encouraging pathogens to make themselves more resistant to treatment.

Tuberculosis, for example, is one of the globe’s top 10 killers, and hundreds of thousands of cases of the bacterial illness are becoming resistant to treatment every year.

There are also plenty of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) being passed around, and they can kill newborns.

source Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty

Cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia have skyrocketed across the US recently, with deadly consequences.

The CDC reported that newborn deaths related to congenital syphilis “increased 22 percent from 2017 to 2018 (from 77 to 94 deaths).”

Gonorrhea cases are up to more than 580,000, the “highest number reported since 1991,” according to the agency, and chlamydia cases are at an all-time recorded high too.

Left untreated, these STDs can lead to infertility and ectopic pregnancies. Infected individuals can also be at greater risk of contracting HIV.

Health officials suspect that there are a few interconnected reasons why STD rates are going up so dramatically across the US: drug use, poverty, stigma, less condom use, and state and local-level budget cuts for clinics and STD programs.

There are more ticks, and cholera’s range is increasing, too.

source Edwin Remsburg, VW Pics/Getty Images

Cholera can kill people in hours if left untreated, and scientists suspect it’ll only have a wider range in the coming years, as ocean waters warm and the algae blooms that spawn the bacteria that causes cholera proliferate around the globe.

Climate change is partly to blame for increases in tickborne illness, but it isn’t the whole story.

“The growing threat includes newly discovered disease-causing germs, an increasing number of reported tickborne illnesses, expanding geographic ranges for ticks, and a novel tick species found in the US,” the CDC said.

It’s not exactly deadly on its own, but it is gross and painful. Gout is also back, as more Americans indulge in purine-rich foods like beer, bacon, and beef.

caption Body deformation caused by gout (also known as podagra when it involves the big toe.) source Ricardo Funari/Brazil Photos/LightRocket via Getty Images

Gout, often called the “disease of kings,” is a type of inflammatory arthritis that can pop up when people load up on purine-rich foods and drinks – things like bacon, steak, scallops, veal, and alcohol.

Eating and drinking too much of this stuff can cause harmful stores of uric acid to build up in the joints. That buildup can lead to sudden, painful gout symptoms in the hands and feet.

Being overweight can promote gout attacks because extra weight leads to more uric acid production in the body and makes it more difficult for the kidneys – the body’s built-in detoxifiers – to flush that acid. Making matters worse, drugs for high blood pressure, like water pills that make a person’s kidneys release more sodium, often increase levels of uric acid in the body.

In 2011, a study of more than 5,700 Americans found that 5.9% of US men and 2% of women had gout, partly because people are getting heavier and high blood pressure is becoming more common. The condition already affects more than one in 25 Americans and is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis.