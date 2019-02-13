deadmau5 accuses Twitch of censorship after being suspended for using homophobic language during a live stream

caption Popular DJ deadmau5 has a longstanding relationship with the video game industry. source Reuters

Twitch, the popular video gaming streaming service, suspended the account of popular DJ deadmau5 (pronounced “dead mouse”) for using homophobic slurs in an outburst while streaming “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.”

deadmau5 took to Reddit to comment on the situation, accusing Twitch of censoring him and maintaining a double standard.

While deadmau5 said that his outburst was “generally toxic as f***,” he claims it was not meant to insult gay people, and said he would not defend himself against accusations of homophobia.

During his evening stream of “Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds” on February 10th, deadmau5 launched into a diatribe against a player who had killed him, calling him a “f****** c***-s**** stream sniper f**.” As clips of the outburst began to circulate, Twitch responded by suspending deadmau5’s account for hate speech.

Deadmau5, who’s real name is Joel Zimmerman, apparently responded to the suspension in a February 12th Reddit post that has since been deleted. The DJ began by accusing Twitch of censoring him and holding a double standard, and said he would no longer partner with the company. He went on to describe his outburst as “generally toxic as f***,” but said he would not answer to accusations of homophobia.

caption DJ deadmau5 performs at the Activision E3 2010 preview held at Staples Center on June 14, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. source Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images

“It wasn’t ‘directed at an entire group of people who have a sexual orientation that differs from my own,’ f*** off with that s***,” he allegedly wrote on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. The post received more than 100 upvotes before being deleted.

Twitch has banned @deadmau5 for 'hate speech' for using a homophobic slur against a stream sniper in PUBG. In a response on Reddit, deadmau5 says he will likely no longer partner with or stream on Twitch due to the platform's double standards on censorship and suspensions. pic.twitter.com/fRI9ogF64j — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 13, 2019

deadmau5 said he was more upset at the player who killed him, and the online culture that spawned the situation. The DJ belives the opposing player was watching his stream at the time (a tactic many consider to be cheating) and intentionally killed him to provoke an outburst.

Deadmau5 had about 173,000 unique visitors to his Twitch stream in the last month and averages 418 viewers per stream, according to TwitchTracker. Millions of people are fans of deadmau5 music, with more than 3 million listeners each month on Spotify alone.

deadmau5 has been accused of homophobic and transphobic language in the past. The DJ took a hiatus from Twitter in October 2018 after his use of homophobic language sparked a pair of controversies.

i wasnt trying to make blatant transphobic statements, just got into a heated arguement with some dude online said something dumb and the internet took it way into somewhere unintended. I've since deleted the tweets, im not that kind of person. my apologies. https://t.co/eUJtjgmYAY — Goat lord (@deadmau5) October 8, 2018

Days after apologizing for using transphobic insults in a Twitter argument, he called a song by rival DJ Slushii “AIDS f******* s***” and “autistic” during a video game stream. After seeing the stream, Slushii revealed that he was in fact, autistic. The incident prompted deadmau5 to issue another apology and cede control of his Twitter account to a member of his press team.

In the October 2018 statement, deadmau5 acknowledged his own mental health issues and said he would seek professional help to improve himself.

The artist has a longstanding relationship with the video game industry and esports. In 2018 he performed at the official afterparty for the Electronic Entertainment Expo, the largest video game trade show of the year. It’s unclear if the artist will apologize for his latest outburst, or whether his Twitch suspension will have an impact on his career.