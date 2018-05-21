‘Deadpool 2’ screenwriters break down the movie’s biggest Easter eggs and cameos

caption “Deadpool 2.” source 20th Century Fox

Warning: MAJOR spoilers if you haven’t seen “Deadpool 2.”

After successfully bringing the complex Marvel character Deadpool to the big screen in 2016, screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick quickly became one of the top screenwriting teams currently working in Hollywood. And their stock in town is only going to rise after the box-office success of “Deadpool 2” over the weekend.

Thanks to the rule-breaking mentality Reese, Wernick, and franchise star Ryan Reynolds (who received a writing credit in the sequel) have always had about the character, “Deadpool 2” is more outlandish than the first. And because of all the Easter eggs, funny lines, and cameos buried throughout the movie, it needs to be seen more than once (to the glee of the studio behind the franchise, 20th Century Fox).

Reese and Wernick gave Business Insider insight on many of the big spoilers and Easter eggs scattered in the movie:

Why this huge star decided to do the voice of Juggernaut.

source Marvel

The massive Juggernaut made a glorious return to the Marvel franchise (he was previously seen in 2006’s “X-Men: The Last Stand”) in “Deadpool 2.” There was no actor playing him on screen this time (he was CGI), but the voice was done by quite a big star.

Though in the credits Juggernaut is credited as only “Himself,” Reese and Wernick revealed that it was Ryan Reynolds who did the voice – thanks to some voice manipulation by the audio team.

Reese and Wernick said during post production, Reynolds was the one coming up with lines for the character.

“We just looked at him and were like, ‘You should just do the voice,'” Wernick said.

But what really sold Reynolds was when the sound department began modulating his voice to sound like the character. Reynolds fell in love with it. And then there was the ease with which Reynolds could do it.

“Ryan essentially recorded the lines into his iPhone, emailed it to the editor, and it gets plugged into the cut of the movie; it’s that quick,” Reese said, as opposed to Reynolds having to spend a day in an audio booth recording lines.

Reynolds also used the same method when new lines or jokes were added in post production for Deadpool.

How the movie nabbed all those great cameos.

caption Yep, Brad Pitt is one of them. source Michael Kovac/Getty

From Brad Pitt as Vanisher, to Matt Damon as a redneck with a lot to say about toilet paper, “Deadpool 2” has some major cameos. And the screenwriters have a simple answer for why: once you’re making a successful franchise, everyone says “yes.”

“We got a fair amount of people saying ‘no’ last movie,” Wernick said. “This one, it was ‘yes’ across the board. It was a real treat for us.”

And for the audience, too (if you caught them).

Pitt shows up in the blink of an eye when mutant Vanisher accidentally glides into power lines due to the rough winds, as X-Force does its skydive to rescue the young mutant Russell. “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch told Business Insider that getting Pitt was a combination of Pitt’s kids loving the first movie, an ask by Reynolds, and Pitt knowing Leitch from the days when he was the actor’s stunt double.

Damon is even harder to catch in the movie. He’s completely unrecognizable as one of the men Cable encounters when he shows up in the present day from the future. Damon is the redneck in back of the pickup truck talking to his friend about toilet paper. Reese and Wernick said it was a chance encounter with Reynolds that led to Damon getting in the movie.

“I think they were at some event together and Matt was telling Ryan how much he loves ‘Deadpool,'” Wernick said. “We were in the process of writing the script and around that time Rhett had written this fantastic diatribe about toilet paper. Ryan told Matt about it, Matt said to send him the pages and he just fell in love with it and told Ryan he would do it.”

And the yeses kept coming. Reese and Wernick said Hugh Jackman approved the footage used in the post credit sequence from “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” and the footage of “Yentl” is in the movie thanks to Barbra Streisand – with an assist from her son-in-law Josh Brolin, who plays Cable in the movie (Brolin’s father, James Brolin, is married to Streisand).

“We actually wrote all the Streisand and ‘Yentl’ stuff before we cast Josh,” Wernick said. “So once Josh came aboard it became a lot easier. We said to him, ‘Hey, do you mind picking up the phone?'”

This Christopher Plummer joke is so buried even one of the screenwriters missed it.

When Deadpool decides to try and be part of the X-Men, his first assignment (as a trainee) is to stop Russell from wreaking havoc outside the orphanage he’s staying at. In the scene, a news crew shows up to cover the chaos and there’s a shot of news footage with a crawl at the bottom of the screen. If you look at the right moment, you’ll see the text in the crawl read: “Christopher Plummer turns down role in ‘Deadpool 2.'”

It’s a recognition of the #MeToo movement that was in full throttle toward the end of the movie’s post production. The Plummer joke also seems to reference one of the movie’s stars, T.J. Miller, who has been accused of sexual misconduct (Reynolds said Miller will not be in the upcoming “X-Force” movie).

But Reese and Wernick are not taking ownership of the joke. In fact, Wernick didn’t even know about the Plummer line until Business Insider told him.

“I thought that was hilarious,” Reese said. “I don’t know who put that in, probably David Leitch or one of the editors.”

Yes, that jacket Ryan Reynolds wore is really from “Goonies” — but Josh Brolin didn’t notice.

source Fox

Turns out Reynolds’ on-set gag for Josh Brolin didn’t work out the way he planned.

In the scene where Deadpool is recovering from his fight with Juggernaut at Blind Al’s apartment (the baby legs scene), Reese and Wernick said the shirt he’s wearing is the same style navy blue zipper-up sweatshirt Brolin’s character Brand wears in “Goonies.” (Underneath that is another “Goonies” reference, as Wade is wearing a Hawaiian shirt that’s similar to what character Chunk wore.)

“Ryan was hoping Josh would notice but they did the whole scene and he didn’t,” Reese said. “So at the end he pulled Josh to the side and said, ‘By the way, recognize this shirt?’ And Josh cracked up.”

What Deadpool comic creator Rob Liefeld thought about the movie’s X-Force gag.

source 20th Century Fox

The demise of Deadpool’s X-Force in the middle of the movie is as shocking as it is hilarious. A big reason for that is because of the marketing muscle put behind the gag. The forming of X-Force was put in the trailers, TV spots, and posters.

“If you can’t do it in a regular superhero movie you definitely can do it in a ‘Deadpool’ movie, that’s our rule of thumb,” Wernick said of doing the X-Force gag. “We went for it and marketing played along. Yeah, they were always worried that people are going to feel cheated but I think it’s so outrageous and funny and unexpected that audiences just ate it up.”

But what about Rob Liefeld, the creator of the Deadpool and X-Force comics? What did he think when he saw his creations drop one by one?

“We told Rob, ‘There’s this time machine that allows us to go back and resurrect anybody,'” Reese said, referring to Cable’s device that allows him to time travel. “We told him just imagine that Shatterstar got resurrected at the end of the movie but we didn’t show it.”

The end credits scene that never made it in the movie was … pretty twisted.

source 20th Century Fox

End credit scenes in superhero movies have become almost a requirement now, but “Deadpool 2” took it to another level. Thanks to Cable’s time travel device, Deadpool goes back in time to set some things right.

He saves Vanessa and X-Force member Peter from being killed. He also goes back and kills the infamous version of Deadpool that’s in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” and kills Reynolds before he agrees to sign onto “Green Lantern.”

But there was one scene that was shot and didn’t make the final version: Deadpool killing baby Hitler.

“There’s a nursery in Austria in the late 1800s and a nurse walks out of the room and Deadpool sneaks in and there’s a little bassinet that says ‘A. Hitler’ on it and he goes in for the kill,” explained Reese. “It was really funny and yet it made test audiences a touch squeamish because even if it’s Hitler, it’s a baby, and seeing Deadpool strangle a baby in the very final shot of your movie, it just left people feeling a little squeamish. So we decided to go out on the ‘Green Lantern’ joke.”

However, if you really want to see Deadpool kill baby Hitler, Reese and Wernick said the bit will likely be a deleted scene on the Blu-ray.