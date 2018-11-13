Save up to $50 on 23andMe ancestry kits — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

23andMe won’t be able to give you all of the answers, but the popular DNA test will be able to tell you more about your heritage than most of us know off the top of our heads. All you need to do is provide a saliva sample using the tools you’ll find in this kit and send it back to 23andMe for testing. Within six to eight weeks you’ll receive your results, and you’ll be able to prove where you come from once and for all. Originally priced at $99 each, you can get one kit for $69 or two or more kits for $49 each. If you’re looking to give the gift of discovering ancestry this holiday season, you’ll want to stock up now.

source Nordstrom Rack

For a limited time, Nordstrom Rack is having a big sale on women’s down jackets, fur coats, and faux fur coats. Marked up to 77% off, the selection includes some really great styles from Cole Haan, Michael Kors, Opening Ceremony, Ralph Lauren, and more. With winter coming up, you’ll want to take advantage of the deal before it ends.

source Bonobos

Any guy looking to add a few new pieces to his fall wardrobe should head over to Bonobos. For a limited time, you can save an extra 30% on fall styles that have been recently added to the sale section with the promo code “SUPERSALE” at checkout. With everything from sweaters, sweatshirts, and dress shirts, to jeans and outerwear, you’ll find a lot of great basics on sale.

source Amazon

With the Thanksgiving just over a week away, now is a perfect time to refresh your kitchen with new cookware. The Cuisinart Multiclad Cookware Set includes a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 4-quart saute pan with helper and cover, 6-quart stockpot with cover, an 8-inch skillet, and a 10-inch skillet. As an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save up 50% on the cookware set.

B&H Photo and Video is known as the go-to shop for all things cameras, but the retailer has a wide selection of other electronics, and one of its current best deals is on the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. With a 15-inch display, 16 GB of ram and 512 GB of storage, it’s fully capable of handling photo and video editing programs as well as everyday tasks like surfing the web. Right now, you can save $800 on the 2017 model 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar at B&H.

source Backcountry

Right now, you can save 20% on one full-priced item at Backcountry by using the promo code “Take20November” at checkout. While most outdoor sales going on this time of year include past-season items that might not be as useful during the current season, this is a great opportunity to get the latest and greatest gear for winter at a lower price.

source REI

REI is the one-stop shop for all outdoor camping and hiking gear, and right now is the best time to save big. Now through November 19, you can save up to 30% on a huge selection of products. The sale includes clothing, outerwear, footwear, essential camping gear, and more.

source Twillory

With 100% formaldehyde-free, non-iron SafeCotton and Performance dress shirts, Twillory makes modern dress shirts any man can appreciate. While the brand’s shirts are more affordable than competitors year-round, the early Black Friday sale is an even better deal. Originally priced at $99 each, you can now get individual shirts for $84.99 or for as low as $48.99 when you buy four or more.

source Bear Mattress

Bear revolutionized the way we sleep by creating a mattress that supports every body type and sleeping style. The startup’s newest mattresses, the Bear Hybrid Mattress, is an even more luxurious take on the traditional mattress that combines foam and coil technologies. As part of the company’s Veteran’s Day sale, you can save $200 on orders of $1,200 or more using the promo code “VET200” or $100 on orders of $500 or more using the promo code “VET100” at checkout.