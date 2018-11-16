Save up to 50% on a KitchenAid Stand Mixer at Williams Sonoma — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, you’ll probably be doing some overtime in the kitchen. Whether it’s your first time hosting Thanksgiving dinner, or you’re well-seasoned holiday host, everyone could use an extra hand in the kitchen. This mixer is all the help you need – it can beat, mix, knead, and more, all with serious speed. With so many capabilities, you’ll use this powerful kitchen device all year round. Usually these mixers are very expensive, some ranging as high as $700, but right now you can find them for up to 50% off at Williams Sonoma.

If you’re looking to complete your winter wardrobe, or get a gift for that stylish someone in your life, head over to Club Monaco. They have a great selection of stylish pieces for men and women. Plus, now through November 20, you can save an extra 30% off sale items, for a total of up to 60% in savings. They even have a “steals of the season” section, where you can find plenty of great cold-weather picks on sale.

One of the debatably coolest features of Alexa technology is that you can control lights with just your voice. To do this though, you need smart lights. Right now, you can get a set with an Amazon Echo Dot and a two-pack of Sengled smart color light bulbs for just $79.98. It’s a great price, and a great way to get into the world of smart home technology.

If you’re looking for a pair of well-made, comfortable shoes, that also look really good, you need to check out Cole Haan. They have great shoe options for men and women that blend superior comfort with style. Yesterday, it kicked off its Grand Giving Event, where the company is offering 30% off sitewide until November 18. We already checked out the sale and found lots of great options, and we think you will, too.

MVMT is one of our team’s favorite watch startups for their range of timeless and innovative styles – as well as affordability. If you’ve been wanting a nice watch or pair of sunglasses, but thought waiting until Black Friday was the right move, lucky for you MVMT is helping you get your shopping done now. Through November 29, everything its site for 25% off.

ButcherBox is the easy way to get high-quality meats delivered right to your door. The monthly subscription service starts at $129 for a month’s supply of cuts curated by ButcherBox’s staff. You can also opt to personalize your order by selecting the cuts you’d like on your own. ButcherBox emphasizes quality, and is serious about sourcing the best meats – you’ll taste the difference. If you’re on the fence, when you sign up for ButcherBox right now you’ll get a free pack of bacon in every future ButcherBox you receive. That’s a lot of free bacon.

With deals rolling out in preparation of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s a great time to get your holiday gifting done – and Bloomingdale’s is a great place to start. With fashion and accessories for men, women, and kids, as well as beauty and home goods, you can find something for everyone on your list. They also have a great selection of luxury items (think handbags, jewelry, home goods) if you’re looking for a really special gift. Now through November 21, you can save big at Bloomingdale’s Big Brown Bag sale. You’ll get to take off $25 for every $200 spent, as well as save 50% and get free shipping on a selection of items.

You spend almost a third of your life asleep, so when it comes to your mattress you deserve a really good one. Leesa offers two super comfortable mattresses. The Leesa is a classic all-foam mattress that sleeps cool and relieves pressure, while the Sapira is a hybrid of foam and spring that contours to your body as you move throughout the night. Both are great options and right now you can get both on sale, plus get a free cooling pillow when you buy a Leesa mattress. With the code “BUSINESSINSIDER” you can save $160 on a Leesa or $235 on a Sapira mattress, plus get a free pillow (a $75 value.)