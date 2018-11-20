Save up to 50% on sneakers and clothes at Adidas — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Whether you’re shopping for new sneakers, workout gear, or casual sweatsuits, the Adidas Black Friday sale has what you want. Now through November 27, you can save up to 50% on select sneakers and apparel. The sale includes popular styles like the Adidas Ultra Boost, AlphaBounce, NMD, Deerupt, and more.

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. If you’re hosting dinner this year and need a little help preparing a well-rounded menu, Omaha Steaks has everything you could imagine – from turkeys and hams, to sides and desserts. For a limited time, you can save up to 53% and get free shipping on combos.

In anticipation of Black Friday, Nike is having a huge sale on sneakers, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. Now through November 22, you can save an extra 20% on select sales styles by using the promo code “THANKS” at checkout. You can expect additional or new discounts for Black Friday.

This Black Friday, online course website CreativeLive is having a huge sale on its top 40 classes. Right now, you can save 60% on the best classes available. Whether you want to improve your skill in photography, filmmaking, Photoshop, writing, or drawing, you’ll find plenty of online courses to help spark your creativity.

Any guy looking to add a few new pieces to his fall wardrobe should head over to Bonobos. Now through November 25, you can save 25% on orders of $150 or more and 30% on orders of $250 or more by using the promo code “DEALWEEK” at checkout. The sale includes sweaters, button up shirts, chinos, jeans, jackets, and much more.

Rent the Runway allows women to rent designer clothes for a great price and without any hassle. New “unlimited” customers can save $80 on their first two months by using the promo code “GETFESTIVE” at checkout. The subscription has saved one Business Insider editor time and money, while reducing closet clutter and increasing wardrobe variation. You can read her full review here.

If you and a friend have ever wanted to see what Alexa can do for you instead of just hearing about it, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal on the Echo Show. With a bigger screen and better sound, the second generation Echo Show is a vast improvement over the original device. Originally priced at $229.99 each, you can save $120 when you buy two. Just add them to your cart and the discount will be taken off at checkout.

To kick off the holiday shopping season, denim startup Mott & Bow is having a huge early Black Friday sale. Today, you can save 25% sitewide, 30% on orders of $200 or more, or 35% on orders of $300 or more with the promo code “SHOPEARLY” at checkout. Here at Insider Picks, we’ve raved about the brand’s extremely comfortable jeans and dress shirts.

If boring blue argyle or solid black socks no longer pique your interest, Happy Socks makes some of the best and most colorful alternatives. Right now, the brand is having a huge Black Friday sale with up to 40% off and free shipping on socks and underwear.

This Black Friday, popular mattress startup Leesa Sleep is having one of its biggest sales ever. For a very limited time, you can save $150 on the Leesa Mattress or $225 on the Sapira Mattress, plus get a free Leesa pillow – a $75 offer. If buying a mattress online concerns you, know that you can try it out for 100 nights free of risk. If it’s not the best sleep you’ve ever had, you can return it hassle-free.