Save up to $100 during Adidas’ buy more, save more sale — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Adidas has great items on sale all the time, but with its current sale, the more you buy, the more you’ll save. Right now, you can save $20 off orders of $100, $50 off orders of $175, and $100 off orders of $300 when you use the promo code “BMSM18” at checkout. The discount applies to new arrivals and sale styles with select exclusions.

Nordstrom Rack is known for deals on past-season and overstocked items passed along from Nordstrom. Now, the discount site is having a sale of its own. Until November 12, you can automatically save an extra 25% on previously discounted clearance items. In total, you’ll save up to 75% on clothes, shoes, accessories, and more for everyone in your family.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 is a modern take on an old-school way to capture life’s moments instantly. The kit includes the camera, film, a carrying case, and a photo album. Right now, you can save $35 on it at B&H Photo and Video.

Timberland is one of the most popular boot makers around and a tried-and-true American company. Its line of products also extends into apparel, with everything from heavy winter outwear and sweaters to button-up shirts and chinos. Right now, Timberland is having a huge sale on footwear and apparel for men, women, and children. You can save an extra 25% on already reduced winter sale styles. Discounts are automatically taken off at checkout, so shopping is easy.

REI is the one-stop shop for all outdoor camping and hiking gear, and right now is the best time to save big. Now through November 19, you can save up to 30% on a huge selection of products. The sale includes clothing, outerwear, footwear, essential camping gear, and more.

First impressions are everything, and a nice smile can be the difference between making yours positive or negative. As the best selling teeth whitener or Amazon, Active Wow Charcoal Powder is a great way to brighten your smile. Instead of spending hundreds on fancy teeth whitening systems, you can get Active Wow on sale for $19.99 on Amazon. An Insider Picks reporter put this powder to the test, and you can read her full review here.

If boring blue argyle or solid black socks no longer pique your interest, Happy Socks makes some of the best and most colorful alternatives. In celebration of Singles’ Day, the brand is having a huge sale with 30% off and free shipping on socks and underwear.

Patagonia is known for its well-made, eco-friendly clothes, but the company rarely holds big sales. Now through November 20, you can save up to 50% on past season apparel and gear during the brand’s fall sale. If you’ve been eyeing any items for men, women, or kids, you should check to see if they’re discounted.

Bear revolutionized the way we sleep by creating a mattress that supports every body type and sleeping style. The startup’s newest mattresses, the Bear Hybrid Mattress, is an even more luxurious take on the traditional mattress that combines foam and coil technologies. As part of the company’s Veteran’s Day sale, you can save $200 on orders of $1,200 or more using the promo code “VET200” or $100 on orders of $500 or more using the promo code “VET100” at checkout.