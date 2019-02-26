Save 20% on Adidas, Graco baby gear, and Instant Pots — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out our coupons page.

source Adidas Running

Adidas’ website is probably the first place you’d look for sale items, but many of the brand’s products are also available on eBay for less. By shopping at Adidas’ official eBay store today, you can save an extra 20% on already reduced sale styles. Whether you want a sporty pair of runners like the AlphaBounce sneakers pictured above, a timeless classic like the Adidas Superstar, or some new apparel, you’ll find it all here. For more deals and coupons on eBay, check out our coupons page here.

source Amazon

There’s nothing worse than a dead smartphone battery, especially when you’re on the go and can’t be tied to a power outlet. With RAVPower power banks, you can keep all of your devices fully charged while traveling, camping, commuting, and even during emergency situations when there’s no power. Regardless of what type of devices you use on a daily basis, it’s an accessory that everyone should own. Today, as Amazon’s Deal of the Day, you can save up to 37% on select power banks and chargers.

source Target

If you’re a parent, an expecting parent, or you’re shopping for someone else’s baby registry, Target is having a big baby sale that you’ll want to check out. While you can save on everything baby-related, one of the best deals is 20% off Graco car seats, strollers, playpens, high chairs, swings, and more. Plus, you can save an extra 5% when you choose in-store pick up. The sale ends on March 2, so start shopping now. For more deals and promotions at Target, check out our coupons page here.

source Amazon

Although it’s usually safe to leave a slow cooker on while you’re away from the kitchen for extended periods of time, not being able to control it will always be on your mind. With the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi, that’s no longer a problem. Using the connected smartphone app, you can check on the progress of your meal and control the pressure level, cooking style, timer, and more from anywhere. You can also use the app to choose between more than 750 pre-programmed recipes, which makes trying foods you may not have the skills to make on your own a possibility. As an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save $29.96 on this smart InstantPot.

source Best Buy

Whether you’re a novice home chef or a culinary expert, you absolutely need to have a quality set of knives in your kitchen. Cuisinart’s stainless steel knife set includes a chef’s knife, a bread knife, a slicing knife, a santoku knife, a paring knife, and a serrated knife. Originally priced at $100, Best Buy is cutting the cost in half today. For more deals and coupons at Best Buy, check out our coupons page here.

source Maelove

Developed by MIT scientists, Maelove is a new but wildly popular skin-care startup. After selling out multiple times, the brand’s cult-favorite vitamin C serum is back in stock along with a new line of products including eye enhancer, face cleanser, and face moisturizer. Right now, you can save 10% when you buy two or more items by using the promo code “TEN” at checkout. You’ll want to shop now, as many people are ordering and several products are already sold out. To learn more about Maelove’s skin-care line, read reporter Mara Leighton’s review here.

source Huckberry

Huckberry offers products that meet at the intersection of outdoor technical wear and fashion-forward designs. As spring nears, the retailer is having a huge sale with up to 50% off outerwear, boots, and sweaters. With a great selection of waterproof anoraks, windbreakers, and hiker boots, there are still many styles you’ll be able to wear well into spring.

source Brooklyn Bedding

Rather than being made in the same factory as most other mattress-in-a-box startups, Brooklyn Bedding manufactures its own mattresses and owns its own factory. The brand prides itself on creating a variety of quality mattresses for people with different comfort expectations and budgets – and the current winter sale is bringing already affordable prices even lower. Right now, you can save 20% on any mattress by using the promo code “WINTER20” at checkout. With a 120-night sleep trial and free returns on all of its mattresses, you’ll never end up with a mattress you don’t like.