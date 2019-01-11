Save up to 60% on shoes at Allen Edmonds and tech at Best Buy — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place.

source Allen Edmonds

Everyone needs to own a decent pair of dress shoes, whether your office dress code requires it, or you just occasionally attend weddings and other upscale events. The problem is that they can be pricey – but less so with this sale. Right now, you can save an extra 20% on already discounted clearance items by using the promo code “PLUS20” at checkout. With the promo code, you’ll save up to 60% on shoes, clothing, belts, and other accessories.

source Best Buy

Best Buy is having a two-day sale on many of the latest and greatest tech items. Included in the sale are 4K HDTVs, tablets, laptops, headphones, video games, and more. One deal that’s particularly appealing is $130 off a 43-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV. With Amazon Fire TV built in, you can stream Netflix, Hulu, HBOGo, and much more directly from the device.

source Ralph Lauren

To make room for new upcoming styles and collections, Ralph Lauren is marking down many items up to 50%. On top of that, you can save an extra 40% with the promo code “EXTRA40” at checkout. The sale ends on January 14, but you’ll want to shop now as items are selling out.

source Converse

Nike is having a huge sale on all Converse sneakers, apparel, and accessories. Now through January 13, you can save 30% on everything by using the promo code “THIRTY” at checkout. Whether you’re looking for a classic pair of canvas Chucks, a limited-edition variation, or matching clothes, you’ll find what you want here.

source Dockers

Dockers is ringing in the new year with a great sale that can help improve your business casual wardrobe. Now through January 16, you can save up to 60% on clearance styles including khakis, dress shirts, fleeces, long sleeve polos, and more. Prices are as marked, so there’s no need for a promo code.

source @llbeanpr/@picardfamilyadventures on Instagram

If you’re shopping for outdoor gear for an adventure or cold weather gear to get through the winter, we recommend heading over to L.L.Bean. Right now, the brand is having a huge winter clearance sale with up to 50% off winter styles. On top of the already reduced prices, you can save an extra 25% by using the promo code “SAVE25” at checkout.

source Amazon

Casper is leading the online mattress industry by creating beds with superb comfort, support, and breathability, all at an affordable price. Today, the prices are even more affordable at up to 17% off. With the deal, you can save on sizes Twin XL through California King.

source Getty Images

Taking online courses can be an effective way to help reach your learning goals in 2019, and Udemy just extended its sitewide sale by one day. Today only, you can enroll in thousands of online courses for just $9.99 each. From languages to money management and even interviewing courses, you’ll find many classes for your New Year’s resolutions.

source Leesa

For a very limited time, Leesa Sleep is having a sale on its mattresses. You can save $160 on the Leesa Mattress or $235 on the Sapira Hybrid Mattress. If you’ve never bought a mattress online, and you’re concerned about doing it, there’s nothing to worry about. Leesa offers a 100-nights risk-free trial. If it’s not the best sleep you’ve ever had or you simply don’t like, you can return it for a full refund, without paying for shipping.