Save $40 on Ancestry DNA kits — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place.

source Ancestry.com

Ancestry.com is the perfect resource for anyone looking for more insight into their family history. Once you submit a DNA sample to the company, Ancestry will send information on everything from your ethnic background to relatives you didn’t even know you had. Now through December 24, you can save $40 on Ancestry’s DNA kit and if you’d like to give the kit as gifts this season, you can get one for free when you buy four.

source Mizzen+Main

Since its launch, performance dress shirt Mizzen+Main has relied solely on the quality of its products rather than discounts and promotions to move units, but that’s changing. Now, you can save up to 50% on previous seasons’ styles. If you’re interested in new arrivals, you can use the promo code “MAINMAN3” to save $50 when you buy three shirts.

source Levi’s Instagram

When it comes to denim, Levi’s is one of the most popular and deeply rooted companies in American culture. Now through December 9, you can save 30% sitewide by using the promo code “HOL30” at checkout. You’ll find selections for men, women, and children.

source HP

Best Buy is having 20 Days of Doorbusters with sales on great items every day. Today, one of the best deals you can get is on a 15-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop. The 15-inch 1080p HD display is great for streaming movies, surfing the web, and using as a touchscreen tablet. Originally priced at $229.99, you can save $121 on it at Best Buy.

source Brooks Brothers

This week, Brook Brothers is having a “7 Days of Savings” sale with new deals every day. For day three, you can save 40% on pants for men, women, and kids. Whether you’re looking for dress slacks or casual pants, you’ll find them here.

source Timex

Timex is undoubtedly one of the most well-known watch companies, and for good reason. With a rich brand heritage, handsome details, and great prices, Timex appeals to all types of people, from casual watch-wearers to die-hard collectors. Now through December 9, the brand’s timepieces are even more appealing with an extra 20% off select styles for men and women. Use the promo code “CANDYCANE20” at checkout to take advantage of the offer.

source Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited is a paid music streaming service that has steadily grown into a worthy Spotify and Apple Music competitor. While most music streaming services charge $9.99 a month for unlimited listening, Prime members pay just $7.99. If you want to give Amazon’s music service a try, new subscribers can sign up for four months for only $0.99 right now.

source Backcountry

Backcountry is a one-stop shop for all things related to the outdoors – and their latest sale is helping adventurers save money this winter. Right now, you can save 20% on one full-priced camp and climb item at Backcountry by using the promo code “TAKE20CC” at checkout. You’ll find backpacks, ropes, climbing shoes, helmets, tents, and much more.

source J.Crew

J.Crew is in the finals hours of its two-day flash sale with nearly half off everything. Today only, you can save 48% by using the promo code “48HOURS” at checkout. The sale includes fleece jackets, sweaters, jeans, office attire, accessories, and much more. You’ll want to take advantage of this now before it expires.

source Bear Mattress

As one of our favorite mattress startups, Bear revolutionized the way we sleep by creating a mattress that supports every body type and sleeping style. Today, you can save $100 on orders over $500 with promo code “HOL100” or save $200 on orders over $1,200 with promo code “HOL200” at checkout. Plus, you can save 20% on select accessories, like sheets, pillows, and mattress protectors.