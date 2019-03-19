Save $25 when you pre-order the new iPad Mini or iPad Air at Best Buy — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out our coupons page.

source Apple

Apple recently announced the launch of two new iPads – and pre-orders are open now. Whether you prefer the compact iPad Mini or the larger iPad Air, Best Buy is making it easy to save on a new device. My Best Buy members can save $25 when they pre-order either device. Simply sign in to take advantage of the offer and if you’re not a member, you can sign up now for free. For more deals and promotions at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Lacoste

Polo shirts are a spring must-have, and Lacoste is a classic go-to for a variety of fits and styles. While there are plenty of new arrivals to shop, the sale section is where you’ll find the best deals. Right now, you can save up to 50% on sale styles. In addition to polos, the sale includes T-shirts, sweaters, jackets, sneakers, and more.

source Amazon

With 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 23,000 customer reviews, the Echo Dot is one of the most popular and best-selling items on Amazon. The device might be small, but it packs a lot of features. Using the power of Alexa, you can get the news, check the weather, control smart home devices, and play music from streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora. For a limited time, you can get six months of Amazon Music for free when you buy the 3rd generation Echo Dot.

source Amazon

With outstanding heat retention and distribution, Cuisinart’s cast iron cookware allows home cooks to explore a variety of different cooking techniques. The classic collection uses a porcelain enamel coating to prevent flavor absorption and provide durability. As an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save up to 46% on the chicken fryer, 7-quart casserole pot, and 5.5-quart casserole pot.

source Macy’s

Macy’s is home to a plethora of products from familiar brands, nearly always at discounted prices – and the ongoing VIP sale is bringing even more savings to the table. Right now, you can save an extra 30% on a huge selection of items by using the promo code “VIP” at checkout. Whether you’re shopping for clothes, jewelry, home goods, or beauty products, you’ll find great savings on brands you love. For more deals and promotions at Macy’s, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Madewell

Spring is almost here (officially, at least), and Madewell is celebrating the change of seasons with a sale on new arrivals. Now through March 25, you can save an extra 25% on new arrivals by using the promo code “HEYBUDS” at checkout. The sale includes shirts, dresses, shoes, bags, jewelry, denim jackets, and more. Visit Madewell’s Business Insider Coupons page for more deals and savings.

source Jomashop

If you’re in the market for a new watch, but don’t want to pay inflated retail prices, Jomashop is where you want to shop. The site has a wide variety of watches from top brands like Omega, Breitling, Seiko, Hamilton, Tag Heuer, and more – all at heavily reduced prices. You may have celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a few beers, but Jomashop is celebrating with up to 75% off watches. And if that’s not a good enough deal, you can get free one-day shipping with the promo code “FASTSHIP” at checkout.

source Bear Mattress

With a 4.75 out of 5-star rating from over 9,000 reviews and a spot on our mattress buying guide, Bear is easily one of the best mattress makers out there. The mattresses feature Celliant, a material designed to convert heat from the body into far infrared, which has been proven to help rebuild cells. The technology can help you wake up feeling well-rested and free of aches and pains. Right now, you can save $100 on any purchase of $500 or more by using the promo code “SPRING100” or get $200 off any purchase of $1,200 or more by using the promo code “SPRING200” at checkout. Plus, you’ll receive two free pillows.