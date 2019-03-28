Save up to $200 on a Bear mattress and get two free pillows — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- Bear Mattress
1. Save up to $200 on Bear Mattresses and get two free pillows
Named the best mattress for hot sleepers in our buying guide, Bear Mattresses are designed to keep you cool and comfortable at night. Additionally, the mattresses feature Celliant, a material that converts heat from the body into far infrared – a type of energy that’s been proven to help rebuild cells. The technology can help you wake up feeling well-rested and free of aches and pains, plus, you won’t break a sweat in your sleep. Right now, you can save $100 on any purchase of $500 or more by using the promo code “SPRING100” or get $200 off any purchase of $1,200 or more by using the promo code “SPRING200” at checkout. Plus, you’ll receive two free pillows.
- Amazon
2. Get a $50 Amazon gift card when you buy Microsoft Office 365 Home
Microsoft Office Home 365 is easily the best collection of software for making your personal laptop or computer productive for work. With Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and OneDrive, you can do everything from basic word processing and making spreadsheets to storing files and creating slideshows. Today only, you can get a free $50 Amazon gift card when you buy a 12-month subscription for Microsoft Office 365 Home on Amazon.
Microsoft Office 365 Home and $50 Amazon Gift Card, $99.99 (Separately $149.99) [You save $50]
- Best Buy
3. Save $50 when you buy a Sengled Smart LED Lightbulb Starter Kit and an Echo Dot together at Best Buy
Sengled Element LED bulbs save 80% more energy compared to incandescent lights and are much easier to use. They can be controlled with a smartphone app or by using voice commands with your smart speaker. Right now, you'll get a free third-generation Echo Dot when you buy the starter kit, essentially saving you $50.
Sengled Smart LED Starter Kit and Echo Dot 3rd Gen, $49.99 (Separately $99.98) [You save $49.99]
- AHAlife
4. Save 20% on your order at AHAlife
If you’re tired of basic and boring home goods and accessories, AHAlife is where you’ll want to shop. Unlike traditional department stores that all carry the same brands, AHAlife features a curated selection of items from unique designers and artisans. Right now, you can save 20% on your order by using the promo code “SPRING20” at checkout. Whether you’re spring cleaning and doing some redecorating or you’re looking for an interesting accent for a specific room in your home, you’ll find it here.
- Cole Haan
5. Save up to 70% on sale styles at Cole Haan
Cole Haan has built a strong reputation for creating shoes that are equally stylish and comfortable. This week the brand has been running a huge sale with up to 70% off sale styles – and today is the last day to save. The prices are as marked, so you can save instantly. With everything from comfortable dress shoes for the office and heels, to casual spring shoes and workout sneakers, you'll find many impressive pairs at reduced prices at Cole Haan.
- Levi’s
6. Buy one, get one 50% off at Levi’s
When it comes to denim, Levi's is easily the most recognizable and timeless brand you can buy. Right now, the brand is running a BOGO sale. Until March 31, you can buy one full-priced item and get a second for half off by using the promo code "BOGO50" at checkout.
- EyeBuyDirect
7. Save up to 50% on glasses at EyeBuyDirect
Direct-to-consumer eyewear company EyeBuyDirect makes buying prescription glasses online easy and affordable with frames priced as low as $6. As great of a deal that is alone, the brand is having a spring sale with up to 50% on more than 750 pairs of glasses at EyeBuyDirect. No matter what style of frames you like, you'll find it here.
- NBA Store
8. Save 25% on all orders at NBA Store
The NBA Playoffs begin on April 13, and if your team makes the cut, you’re going to want some fresh gear to support them in. The NBA Store has everything imaginable for fans of the league and a sitewide sale is making it more affordable to pick up new pieces for your favorite team. Today only, you can save 25% on all orders by using the promo code “SWISH” at checkout.
- Puma
9. Save an extra 20% on sale items at Puma
With everything from new, innovative performance sneakers to classic lifestyle sneakers, Puma appeals to all kinds of footwear lovers. Puma's sale section always has great picks, but now through March 30, you can save an extra 20% on sale items by using the promo code "EXTRASALE" at checkout. In addition to sneakers, you'll also find hoodies, sweatpants, windbreakers, and other apparel on sale.