Save an extra 50% on sale styles at Bonobos — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

As Bonobos continues to add new spring arrivals to its product selection, the brand is also clearing out past styles with a huge sale. For a limited time, you can save an extra 50% on final sale clothing by using the promo code “THRIFTY50” at checkout. The sale includes dress shirts, flannels, lightweight button-ups, chinos, jeans, activewear, and so much more. For additional deals at Bonobos, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Robot vacuums are easily one of the most useful gadgets you can to add to your home, and Samsung’s super slim POWERbot is on sale now. The Samsung POWERbot R7040 features Wi-Fi connectivity, so it can be controlled with the smartphone app or Alexa voice commands. It also uses smart map sensors to learn its environment and doesn’t get stuck in corners or on carpets. Originally priced at $500, you can buy one for $279.99 at Best Buy. For additional deals and savings at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

J.Crew’s new arrivals can find a place in almost anyone’s closet – and today only, you can save 30% on full-price items with the promo code “NEWNEW” at checkout. You’ll also receive an extra 10% off automatically. If you don’t want to wait for spring clothes to hit clearance racks before shopping, this is the sale for you. For more deals and promotions at J.Crew, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

On Tuesday, March 26, Brooklinen will be increasing prices on its Classic and Luxe sheets up to 15% in order to maintain its premium level of quality. Rather than hitting shoppers with an unexpected price increase, the brand is giving you a heads up so you can stock up now. Whether you’ve been thinking about giving Brooklinen’s popular sheets a try or you’re a return customer, this is a good opportunity to buy them.

One of the best ways to curb allergies is to use an air purifier in your home, and just in time for the spring season, the Phillips Air Purifier 2000i is on sale. With a professional-grade True Hepa filtration system, the 2000i reduces allergens, gases, and odors, and captures 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter. The device also features Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity, so it can be controlled from anywhere using a smartphone app. Originally priced at $400, you can buy one on Amazon for $300 today.

Dell is currently having its huge semi-annual sale, and the deals are plentiful. The savings include up to $600 off PCs and laptops, up to $760 off gaming computers, and up to 50% off monitors, docks, mice, and keyboards. Whether you’re looking for a new home office set up or just one or two accessories, you’ll find it here for a better price than usual. You can find even more great deals and savings at Dell by visiting Business Insider Coupons here.

If you’re struggling to find weekend plans and you’re on a tight budget, Groupon will solve both problems. The site offers a huge assortment of local deals at heavily discounted prices. Whether you’re looking for wine tasting, go-kart racing, mini golf, spas, and really anything else you can think of, you’ll find it here. Keep in mind that most Groupons are activated and available for use 24 hours after purchase, so buy one now to enjoy your Saturday night. For additional money-saving offers at Groupon, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Bear Mattresses goes far beyond the standard of plush memory foam by incorporating Celliant into its mattresses. The material is designed to convert heat from the body into far infrared – a type of energy that’s been proven to help rebuild cells. The technology can help you wake up feeling well-rested and free of aches and pains. Right now, you can save $100 on any purchase of $500 or more by using the promo code “SPRING100” or get $200 off any purchase of $1,200 or more by using the promo code “SPRING200” at checkout. Plus, you’ll receive two free pillows.