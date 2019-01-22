Save up to 70% on clothing staples from J.Crew, Bonobos, and Columbia — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- Amazon
1. Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 Tablet on Amazon
Featuring an 8-inch HD display, up to 32 GB of storage, and a built-in Alexa, the Fire HD 8 Tablet has everything you could want in a handheld tablet at an affordable price. Today only, you can save $30 on either the 16 GB or 32 GB version. It’s available in five colors, so you’ll be able to choose the one that best matches your personality.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet 16 GB, $49.99 (Originally $79.99) [You save $30]
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet 32 GB, $79.99 (Originally $109.99) [You save $30]
- Columbia
2. Save up to 35% on winter gear at Columbia
Premium winter gear like ski jackets, insulated gloves, and snow boots can be pretty expensive – especially if you’re looking to buy all three. Right now, Columbia is having a huge sale that makes buying cold weather gear a lot more affordable. For a limited time, you can save up to 35% on select winter apparel, gear, and footwear. Discounts are automatically taken off at checkout.
Shop the Columbia sale now.
- J.Crew
3. Save an extra 70% on sale styles at J.Crew
Today only, you can save an extra 70% on sale styles by using the promo code “GOFORIT” at checkout. You can also save 25% on full-price new arrivals by using the same code. With discounts this big, you’ll want to take a look at the sale selection, even if you’re not searching for something specific.
Shop the J.Crew sale now.
- Best Buy
4. Save $35 on Photoshop Elements 2019 at Best Buy
With a 4.5 out of a 5-star rating, Photoshop is the photo editing software of choice for creatives. Designed for all skill levels, you can do simple edits like resizing and cropping or advanced edits like color correction, collages, and more. As a Best Buy deal of the day, you can save $35 on the photo editing software.
Photoshop Elements 2019, $64.99 (Originally $99.99) [You save $35]
- llbean pr on Instagram
5. Save 25% on your order at L.L.Bean
As temperatures dip below freezing all over the country, we’re likely only seeing the beginning of what winter has to offer. Luckily, L.L.Bean is having a big sale on winter gear with all the essentials to stay warm, dry, and on-trend. Right now, you can save 25% on new arrivals and already-reduced sale styles with the promo code “WINTER” at checkout. Today is the last day to take advantage of the sale, so stock up now.
Shop the L.L.Bean sale now.
- Leesa
6. Save up to $200 on a Leesa mattress and get a free pillow
Leesa’s weekend sale is still going on and there are a ton of great deals on its sleep-related products including mattresses, sheets, pillows. Right now, you can save up to $200 on a Sapira Hybrid Mattress, plus a free pillow valued at $75. If you’re not in the market for a new mattress, you can save up to 30% on sheets, pillows, and blankets.
Shop the Leesa Sleep sale now.
- Frank And Oak
7. Save up to 70% on final sale styles at Frank And Oak
Not every article of clothing in your closet needs to be a super unique standout piece. If you’re in need of high quality, fashionable basics to work into your wardrobe, Frank And Oak is a great place to shop – and right now its end-of-season sale includes price drops on many of its popular pieces. You can save up to 70% final sale styles for men and women. Since trying the Style Plan subscription last year, Frank and Oak has become my first choice for solid-color staples.
Shop the Frank And Oak men’s sale here.
Shop the Frank And Oak women’s sale here.
- The Container Store
8. Save 30% shelving and drawer systems at The Container Store
Achieving a well-organized and tidy home starts with creating the best use of your space, and The Container Store has everything you need to do that. Right now you can save 30% on all Elfa shelving and drawer systems. You can also save 30% on installation if you’d prefer to have a professional assemble it. Whether you’re organizing your kitchen, closet, or garage, you’ll find a variety of useful shelf and drawer setups here.
Shop The Container Store sale now.
- Bonobos
9. Save an extra 50% on final sale styles at Bonobos
With the heart of a startup and the backing of a retail giant Walmart, Bonobos is arguably one of the fastest-growing brands in men’s fashion. Right now, you can save an extra 50% on already-reduced final sale styles by using the promo code “METALDETECTOR” at checkout. The sale includes chinos, jeans, button-ups, outerwear, and much more.