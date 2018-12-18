Save up to 40% on Bonobos clothes, Instant Pots, and Dell computers — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place.
1. Save 30% sitewide at Bonobos
Any guy looking to add new pieces to his winter wardrobe should head over to Bonobos. For a limited time, you can save 30% sitewide when you use the promo code “LOVEMYSELF” at checkout. With everything from sweaters, sweatshirts, and dress shirts to jeans and outerwear, there are plenty of great basics to choose from.
2. Save $70 on the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart 10-in-1 Cooker on Amazon
The Instant Pot developed a cult following because of its versatility and easy-to-use functions. The 10-in-1 cooker can be used as a standard slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, warmer, and sautée pan, cake maker, egg cooker, and sterilizer. The eight-quart Instant Pot is perfect for cooking for medium-sized families or people who like to have leftovers.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart 10-in-1 Cooker, $89.95 (Originally $159.95) [You save $70]
3. Save 40% when you spend $125 or more at Ralph Lauren
Being able to shop in one place for stylish clothes for the entire family makes things a lot easier, especially during the holidays. Ralph Lauren is known for its iconic American-inspired designs and now is the best time to shop them. Now through December 19, save 40% when you spend $125 or more by using the promo code “HURRY” at checkout. Plus, you can save an extra 10% on stocking stuffers.
4. Save up to $32 on a Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband
As Fitbit’s best-selling fitness tracker, the Charge 2 uses PulsePlus to continuously monitor your heart rate, and can track all-day activity like steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, and active minutes. All of the information is displayed on an easy-to-read OLED screen. One Insider Picks reporter chooses the Fitbit for everyday wear over other fitness trackers. You can read her full review here.
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband, $129.50 (Originally $149.95) [You save $20.45]
5. Save up to 40% on Dell PCs and electronics
Christmas is a week away and Dell is offering huge deals to take advantage of in time for the holiday. Right now you can save up to 40% on laptops, PCs, tablets, monitors, smart home gadgets, audio equipment, and a lot more. Discounts are taken off automatically, so there’s no need for a promo code. Order by December 19, and you’ll get free expedited shipping with before-Christmas delivery.
6. Save up to $100 on your order at Adidas
Adidas has great items on sale all the time, but with its current sale, the more you buy, the more you’ll save. Right now, you can save $20 off orders of $100, $50 off orders of $175, and $100 off orders of $300 when you use the promo code “SAVEMORE” at checkout. The discount applies to new arrivals and sale styles with select exclusions.
7. Get a 3-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for only $1
Amazon Music Unlimited is a paid music streaming service that has steadily grown into a worthy Spotify and Apple Music competitor. While most music streaming services charge $9.99 a month for unlimited listening, Prime members pay just $7.99. If you want to give Amazon’s music service a try, new subscribers can sign up for four months for only $0.99 right now.
8. Save $150 on the Leesa mattress and get a free pillow
The Leesa Mattress is designed to use pocket springs and high-performance foams to help you sleep better. Leesa’s mattresses are always a great value, but the startup is offering $150 off mattresses and a free pillow (a $75 value) for the holiday season. The offer ends soon, so you’ll want to take advantage of it now. If buying a mattress online concerns you, know that you can try it out for 100 nights free of risk. If it’s not the best sleep you’ve ever had, you can return it hassle-free.
9. Save $35 on the Fire TV Stick 4K and all-new Echo Dot Bundle
The Echo Dot and Fire Stick are two of Amazon’s most popular products for creating an interactive smart home and entertainment system. With the use of Alexa, you can easily watch movies, listen to music, order pizza, check the weather, and so much more. Right now, you can save $35 by bundling the two items together on Amazon.