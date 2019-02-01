Bonobos is having a secret sale with 20% off everything — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place.

source Bonobos

Now that Bonobos’ end of season sale is over, the brand is bringing in a ton of new arrivals. While new inventory usually means paying full price, Bonobos is running a secret sale that will allow you to save 20% on everything – whether it’s new or already on sale. Simply use the promo code “ECLIPSE20” to take advantage of the offer. You won’t see the sale advertised anywhere on the site, but the code still works. Use this opportunity to stock up on new chinos, dress, shirts, and more.

source The Met Store

Now through February 4, you can save 20% on art-inspired gifts by using the promo code “LOVE19” at checkout. The sale includes great giftable items like jewelry, apparel, art supplies, stationery, books, chocolate, and more – just in time for Valentine’s Day.

source Backcountry

Whether you’re shopping for a warm jacket to withstand brutal winter weather or you need gear for an upcoming ski trip, Backcountry has everything you need. Until the end of February, you can save up to 50% on outdoor gear, apparel, and accessories from many of the industry’s top outdoor brands. Although the sale is running all month long, you’ll want to shop now for the best selection of items.

source Dell

Right now, Dell is having a sale with huge savings on many of its best products. Some of the deals include up to $280 off laptops, up to $300 off desktops, and up to $660 off power gaming computers. No matter what you’re looking for in a computer, Dell likely has a great deal on it.

source Nordstrom Rack

Everyone should have a few pieces of cashmere to wear during the winter, but stocking up can be quite expensive. For a limited time, Nordstrom Rack is making the premium material more affordable with a big sale. You can save up to 80% on cashmere sweaters, hats, scarves, and more.

source Amazon

This holiday season, Amazon sold more Echo Dots than any other product. While adults have been keeping Alexa busy, kids can now use her too with the Echo Dot Kids Edition. The kid-friendly smart hub turns Alexa into a DJ, storyteller, comedian, and more. For a limited time, you can buy one Echo Dot Kids Edition and get one for free. You’ll also receive a two-year worry-free guarantee and a year of FreeTime Unlimited, which gives your kids access to hundreds of hours of fun and educational content, audio books, ad-free radio stations, and more.

source Macy’s

As the world’s largest department store, Macy’s has an amazing selection of products – many of which are offered at discounted prices. Now until this Sunday, February 3, you can save up to an extra 25% by using the promo code “YAY” at checkout. You’ll find great deals on apparel for the entire family, shoes, jewelry, home goods, beauty products, and more.

source Amazon

Millions of people trust specialists at H&R Block with their taxes, but if you prefer the convenience of filing your return on your own, the brand also sells the necessary software to guide you through the process. Suitable for filing both your federal and state taxes, the software usually costs $44.99, but you can save $19 on it today. You’ll also receive a 5% refund bonus in the form of an Amazon gift card.

source Brooklyn Bedding

If you’ve been putting off buying a new mattress because of the inconvenience of shopping in a store, online mattress startup Brooklyn Bedding has the sale for you. Now through February 5, you can save an extra 20% on mattresses by using the promo code “WINTER20” at checkout. And you shouldn’t worry about buying a mattress online. Brooklyn Bedding offers a 120-night trial period, free shipping and returns, and extended warranties on every product sold.