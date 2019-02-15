Save 15% on Brooklinen sheets and bedding — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Best Buy always has decent prices on the latest tech, but this Presidents’ Day weekend, the retailer is putting a ton of items on sale. Some of the deals include 4K Ultra HDTVs starting at $249.99, 35% off home appliances, and reduced prices on many Apple products. For more deals and coupons at Best Buy, check out our coupons page here.

Although it’s usually safe to leave a slow cooker on while you’re away from the kitchen for long periods of time, not being able to control it will always be on your mind. With the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi, that’s no longer a problem. Using the connected smartphone app, you can control the multi-cooker and check on the progress of your meal from anywhere. You can also use the app to choose between more than 750 pre-programmed recipes. As an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save $29.96 on this smart InstantPot.

Developed by MIT scientists, Maelove is a new but wildly popular skincare startup. After selling out multiple times, the brand’s cult-favorite vitamin c serum is back in stock along with a new line of products including eye enhancer, face cleanser, and face moisturizer. Right now, you can save 10% when you buy two or more items by using the promo code “TEN” at checkout. Check out reporter Mara Leighton’s overview and review of Maelove’s skin-care line.

Brooklinen is one of our favorite bedding startups thanks to its comfortable sheets and fair prices. Discounts are seldom at Brooklinen, but this weekend the brand is having a rare sale. You can automatically save 15% when you spend $150 or more. Whether you’ve been wanting to try Brooklinen’s amazing sheets or you need to re-up some of your favorites, this is a great opportunity to do it.

Winter might be nearing its end, but you shouldn’t overlook Timberland for some quality additions to your closet. As part of a huge sale going on right now, you can save an extra 30% on sale styles for men, women, and kids. Whether you’re an outdoor adventurer looking for all-terrain hiking boots, or a casual city-dweller looking for a comfortable pair of boots, you’ll find plenty of affordable options here. The sale also includes outwear and apparel. For more deals and coupons on Timberland, check out our coupons page here.

Alex and Ani is a great place to shop for bracelets, charms, and necklaces that have a personal meaning. The brand’s huge assortment includes jewelry that will match birthdays, careers, relationships, hobbies, accomplishments, and more. Now through February 18, you can save 20% when you spend $100 or more and 25% when you spend $200 or more. For more deals and coupons on Alex and Ani, check out our coupons page here.

If you’re in need of affordable workwear pieces, Dockers is always a dependable brand – and right now, an ongoing sale is making its dress and casual clothes even more affordable. Until February 19, you can use the promo code “HELLYEAH” at checkout to save 40% on everything sitewide. Khakis, button-ups, polos, and more are all included in the sale.

With a Tencel mattress topper and two layers of gel memory foam, the Nectar Sleep mattress is cooling, comfortable, and ideal for people who tend to get hot at night. In celebration of Presidents’ Day, the brand is having a huge sale with $125 off any mattress. You’ll also receive two free pillows valued at $75 each.