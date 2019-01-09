Save up to 50% at Brooks Brothers, Best Buy and L.L.Bean — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Brooks Brothers is starting off the new year with a huge sale on winter styles for men, women, and children. For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on all of the cold weather styles you could possibly need. The sale includes great deals on cashmere sweaters, cardigans, flannel loungewear, wool suits, and much more.

L.L.Bean is currently having one of its biggest clearance sales of the year. For a limited time, you can save up to 50% winter styles for the entire family. Whether you need flannels, fleeces, hats, jackets, and boots to get through the rest of the season, or you want to stock up on new pieces for next year, the deals are plentiful. Prices are as marked, so there’s no need to enter a promo code.

Direct-to-consumer eyewear brand EyeBuyDirect makes buying prescription glasses online easy and affordable with frames priced as low as $6. Now through January 20, the brand is making the deals even sweeter with a buy one, get one half off sale. Simply use the promo code “BOHO” at checkout to save 50% on your second frame.

One of the smartest additions you can make to your home is a robot vacuum cleaner and the Ecovacs Deebot N79s has proven to be a consumer favorite. With four out of five stars on Amazon from over 2,000 reviewers, the vacuum is reliable, convenient, and easy to use. You can schedule or start a cleaning session with Alexa voice control or the Ecovacs app on your smartphone. The smart vacuum also includes features like auto-recharge and motion sensors to prevent getting stuck or bumping into objects around your home.

Following the holiday season, retailers always get an influx of returned items. To get rid of those opened but otherwise brand new items, Best Buy is having a massive sale. Now through January 12, you can save up to 40% on clearance and open-box items like computers, cameras, tablets, headphones, and even home appliances.

If your goal is to take your career to the next level in 2019, you’re going to need to sharpen your skills. GoSkills has a wide selection of business- and career-oriented online courses that can help you do exactly that. Right now you can get access to all courses for just $199 per year, which is usually available for $299 per year. With most courses priced at $29 each, you’ll save big over time.

Premium menswear startup Bonobos has an impressive catalog of apparel that works for everyone from the fashion aficionado to jeans-and-T-shirt types. The brand’s current winter sale is another great reason to start shopping. Now through January 11, you can save an extra 40% on sale styles by using the promo code “WINTER40” at checkout. The sale includes dress shirts, chinos, sweaters, sweatshirts, activewear, jeans, sleepwear, and plenty of accessories.

If getting into shape is a priority for you this year, you may want to invest in the right equipment. Right now, Target is having a sale on fitness and exercise gear with 20% off many items. The sale includes activewear, activity trackers, medicine balls, weights, workout machines, and much more.

Popular online mattress company Bear is revolutionizing the way people sleep with its original foam and newer hybrid (foam and spring) mattresses. During the current winter sale, you can save $100 on orders over $500 with promo code “NAP100” or save $200 on orders over $1,200 with promo code “NAP200” at checkout. Plus, get a free Cloud Pillow valued at $75 with each order.