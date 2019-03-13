Save 30% on Casper sheets — and more of today’s best sales and deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out our coupons page.

source Casper

Casper has made a name for itself as the biggest direct-to-consumer mattress company, but the brand also makes sheets. Materials include a breathable linen, cooling Supima, and lightweight cotton – all perfect for the impending warm weather. They typically don’t go on sale, but right now, you can save 30% on all Casper sheets by using the promo code “SHEETS30” at checkout. The deal is only available while supplies last, so don’t wait to shop. For additional deals and savings at Casper, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

Ralph Lauren’s sale section is filled with timeless styles for men, women, and kids marked down up t0 50% off. If the sale items weren’t enticing enough, the brand is making the deals even better with an extra 40% off the sale section. Now through March 18, the discount will be automatically taken off at checkout, so you won’t need a promo code. For additional deals and savings at Ralph Lauren, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

Every kitchen needs a quality set of cookware and Cuisinart is where you’ll find it. While premium stainless steel cookware can be pretty expensive, you can save $60 on an eight-piece set as an Amazon Deal of the Day. The set includes a 2.5-quart saucepan with cover, a 4-quart saucepan with cover, a 6-quart stockpot with cover, an 8-inch skillet, and a 10-inch skillet. Whether you plan on adding it to your own kitchen or giving it as a housewarming gift, this is a great buy.

Denim startups may come and go, but Levi’s will always be a dependable and on-trend destination for jeans. Right now, the legendary denim brand is giving back to customers with a friends and family sale. Until March 18, you can save 30% on styles for men, women, and kids by using the promo code “LETSGO” at checkout. For additional deals and savings at Levi’s, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

source Amazon

The 2nd generation Show device features a vibrant 10-inch HD screen for making video calls, watching Hulu, Netflix, and news updates, and has thousands of other Alexa skills. If you want to share the power of the new device with a friend or family member, Amazon has a great deal going on now. Originally priced at $229.99 each, you can save $100 when you buy two. Just add them to your cart and the discount will be taken off at checkout.

source Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Laptop features a 13.5-inch vibrant HD touch screen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of storage space. Compared to a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with similar internals for $1,800, the Microsoft Surface is an amazing deal at its full price of $1,299, but today only, it’s even cheaper. As a Best Buy Deal of the Day, you can buy one for $550 off. For more deals and savings at Best Buy, see all available promotions at Business Insider Coupons.

If you’re revamping your wardrobe’s selection of spring workwear, you won’t want to miss Dockers’ friends and family sale. Now through March 18, you can save 30% on everything and get free shipping by using the promo code “FAITHFUL” at checkout. With chinos, slacks, polos, button-ups, and more, you’ll find plenty of great deals on business casual attire.

source Leesa

Named the best overall mattress you can buy, Leesa provides comfort at a great value (mattress prices start at just $595). Right now you can save up to $180 on the all-foam Leesa mattress and up to $270 on the hybrid foam and spring Sapira Mattress. If you’re in need of other sleep-related basics, you can also save up to 30% on bedding accessories like pillows, sheets, blankets, and mattress protectors.