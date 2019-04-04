Save 20% on warm-weather shoes at Clarks — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Since you don't have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place.

source M.Gemi

Direct-to-consumer Italian footwear startup M.Gemi is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a four-day sale. Now through April 8, you can save up to $100 on select shoes including styles for women and men. Whether you’re looking for a comfortable and stylish pair of spring flats, premium leather sneakers, boots, or dress shoes, you’ll find some great choices here. Check out our review of M.Gemi’s classic loafer here.

source GlassesUSA.com

As one of the biggest direct-to-consumer glasses retailers online, GlassesUSA.com has a huge selection of frames from top brands like Ray-Ban, Fossil, Ralph Lauren, Gucci, and Oakley – all at prices that are lower than traditional glasses retailers. With features like the Virtual Mirror, which allows you to see glasses on your face, and the Prescription Scanner app, which reads the current prescription in your glasses, ordering a new pair is easier than ever. Right now, the brand is running a buy one, get one free promotion, so you can pick up a second frame style or even a pair of prescription sunglasses.

source Amazon

Being a basketball fan isn’t all about watching your team compete or playing realistic video games. It’s also about getting outside and playing yourself. Instead of having to go to the park for pickup games, Amazon is having a sale that’ll help you turn your backyard or driveway into a great place to hoop. As an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save up to 33% on basketball hoops and basketballs from brands like Spalding, Wilson, and Under Armour.

source Levi’s/Facebook

If there’s one denim brand that will never go out of style or become outdated, it would have to be Levi’s – and right now, they’re having a sale that will make you want to stock up on jeans, jackets, and more. Now through April 8, you can save 30% on orders of $100 or more by using the promo code “GOFORIT” at checkout. For more deals and savings at Levi’s, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Target

Target is known for always having great savings on a variety of categories like home goods, toys, clothes, and tech, but if you’re a REDcard member, you’ll always get the best deals. In addition to the many great sales going on and the standard 5% you save when using your REDcard, you can save an extra 5% by using the promo code “REDCARD” at checkout. The deal ends on April 6, so start shopping right away. If you’re not already a REDcard member, you can sign up here. For more deals and savings at Target, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Clarks

Now that warmer weather is here, Clarks is having a sale on its popular spring styles. Now through April 10, you can save 20% on select styles by using the promo code “APRIL” at checkout. The sale includes everything from men’s loafers, dress shoes, and sneakers to women’s heels, sandals, and boots. For more deals and savings at Clarks, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source The Container Store

The Container Store has been running a big sale with 25% off kitchen and pantry storage solutions – and it’s ending soon. If your kitchen is in disarray, this is a great opportunity to save on all the essentials for organizing your space. The sale includes spice racks, labeled containers, under-the-sink storage solutions, drawer organizers, pantry storage, and much more. For more deals and promotions at the Container Store, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Leesa

As the maker of the best mattress we’ve reviewed, Leesa has mastered overall comfort and affordability. The brand’s current buy more, save more sale is giving you the opportunity to save big on everything that goes into having a comfortable bed (because in addition to mattresses, Leesa also sells bed frames and foundations, sheets, and pillows). For a limited time, you can save 10% on orders of $500 or more, 15% on orders of $1,000 or more, and 20% on orders of $2,000 or more.