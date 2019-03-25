Save up to 70% on shoes at Cole Haan — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

As one of the most comfortable and stylish footwear brands on the market, Cole Haan shoes are always a good value, but a huge sale is making them an even better buy. Now through March 29, you can save up to 70% on sale styles. Prices are as marked, so you won't need a promo code to save. Whether you're looking for casual spring shoes, comfortable dress shoes for the office, workout sneakers, or heels, you'll find many impressive pairs at reduced prices at Cole Haan.

Tomorrow, Brooklinen will be increasing prices on its Classic and Luxe sheets up to 15% in order to maintain its premium level of quality. Rather than hitting shoppers with an unexpected price increase, the brand is giving you a heads up so you can stock up now. Whether you’ve been thinking about giving Brooklinen’s popular sheets a try or you’re a return customer, this is a good opportunity to buy them.

With a vibrant 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, FaceID security, a 12-megapixel camera, and enough processing power to compete with some laptops, the iPad Pro is far from your average tablet. In addition to basic functions like web browsing and video watching, the iPad Pro is great for photo editing, drawing, and more. Right now, you can save $124 on the latest Pro model with 64GB of space and Wi-Fi connectivity.

If you're shopping for shoes of any kind, Zappos' massive inventory of products is a great place to begin your search. Right now, the on-sale shoe section features more than 22,000 items including products from all of your favorite brands. Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Vans, Crocs, UGG, and ASICS are just some of the brands available here.

As the weather continues to warm up, you'll be spending more and more time outside of your home – and Wayfair has everything you need to make the best out of your outdoor space. The brand is giving early access to its outdoor sale with up to 70% off. You can save on gazebos, dining sets, hot tubs, grills, and much more. Get ready for the spring and summer seasons with these amazing deals while they last.

The Braun Series 9 is the ultimate electric shaver for men. The device can be used for wet or dry shaving, and features an innovative blade design that protects the skin while giving a super close shave. A trimmer on the rear allows you to clean up mustaches, beards, and sideburns. Originally priced at $300, you can get it for $100 less at Best Buy.

Ranging from classic analog displays to hybrids and smartwatches, Fossil has a watch style for almost every preference. As part of the brand's spring sale, you can save up to 40% on styles for men and women. Whether simplicity is key for your style or you like smartphone integration and fitness tracking, you won't have trouble finding something that works for you. In addition to watches, the sale also includes handbags, sunglasses, wallets, belts, and more.

Avocado separates itself from other legacy brands and startups by making organic and vegan mattresses. Not only are they sustainably made and good for the environment, but they’re also very comfortable. Right now, you can save $150 on the brand’s mattresses by using the promo code “NATURE150” at checkout. Verified military personnel can save an additional $50. If you prefer two free pillows (valued at $198) rather than the $150 discount, you can use the promo code “2FREEPILLOWS” at checkout.