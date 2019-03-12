Save up to 60% on Cole Haan shoes at Nordstrom Rack — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out our coupons page.

source Cole Haan

Just in time for spring, Nordstrom Rack is having a huge sale on Cole Haan shoes for women. Now through March 14, you can save 60% on select styles including pumps, flats, sneakers, dress shoes, and more. Whether you’re looking for a stylish pair to wear in the office or casual walking shoes for weekends, you’ll find something here. Plenty of men’s shoes are also on sale, though the women’s selection is on promotion so the discounts are slightly steeper. For more deals and promotions at Nordstrom Rack, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Designed to replace your traditional Wi-Fi routers, the Eero Home Wi-Fi systems provide fast and reliable internet without any dead zones in your home. With additional beacons for extending your router’s range and an intuitive app, setting up, checking the status, or troubleshooting your internet is easier than ever. Today only, you can save $100 on all Eero Home Wi-Fi Systems on Amazon.

source Amazon

While Amazon has become much more than an online book store, reading is still a part of the company’s core. Prime Book Box is a subscription service that delivers hand-picked books for children ranging from infants to age 12. Each box includes four board books or two hardcover books. Now through March 26, you can get an Echo Dot Kids Edition for $0.99 when you sign up for Prime Book Box. Originally priced at $69.99, you save $69 on the kid-friendly smart device.

source Patagonia

If you’re shopping for outdoor gear and apparel, Backcountry is one of the first places to look. The site is home to a wide variety of top brands – and a significant number of them are on sale now. For a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on big brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Big Agnes, Helly Hansen, and Marmot. The discount is automatically applied to your cart at checkout. For more deals and promotions at Backcountry, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Target

The Switch, Nintendo’s most recent gaming console, allows you to play games at home and on the go. To help you get started on your collection of games, Target is running a really good promotion. You can save 50% on Super Mario Bros. U, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, or Super Mario Odyssey with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch Console. For more deals and promotions at Target, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Naadam

Although you might not need any more cashmere sweaters this time of year, Naadam, an ethically-made cashmere startup, is having a really good sale. For a limited time, you can save 40% on sweaters, turtlenecks, hat, scarves, socks, and more. We reviewed the brand’s sweaters and found them to be a good value at full price, so this sale makes them an even better buy.

source Amazon

Packed into the size of a soda can, the Nebula Capsule Smart Mini is a truly impressive projector. It features a 360-degree speaker, up to four hours of play time, and vivid projections up to 100 inches. Insider Picks reporter Connie Chen reviewed it and found it to have great audio and visual quality for the price. Today, as an Amazon deal of the day, it’s $96 cheaper.

Named the best overall mattress you can buy, Leesa provides comfort at a great value (mattress prices start at just $595). Right now you can save up to $180 on the all-foam Leesa mattress and up to $270 on the hybrid foam and spring Sapira Mattress. If you’re in need of other items, you can also save up to 30% on bedding accessories like pillows, sheets, blankets, and mattress protectors.