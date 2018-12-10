Save up to 50% on sale styles at Cole Haan— and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Cole Haan

Cole Haan just added a bunch of new markdowns to its sale section and there’s a pair of shoes for everyone. Whether you’re shopping for comfortable winter hikers, dress shoes, or sneakers, you’ll find them here. Discounts up to 50% on select styles are taken off automatically, so there’s no need for a promo code.

A good suit should be tailored to your body, never just purchased off a rack. Indochino is leading the way in made-to-order custom suits online. Right now, the brand is having a huge sale with up to 60% off everything. Use the promo code “BEST” at checkout to save. If you’re getting dressed up for New Year’s Eve or shopping for suits to wear in the office, this is a great deal you shouldn’t pass up.

source OtterBox

Today, you can automatically save 25% sitewide at OtterBox. In addition to the brand’s durable cases, the sale also includes screen protectors, chargers, power banks, headphones, outdoor accessories, and more.

source Best Buy

As the holiday season quickly approaches, Best Buy is having 20 Days of Doorbusters with sales on great items every day. Today, one of the best deals you can get is on the Apple iPad Mini 4. Originally priced at $399.99, you can get it for $249.99 right now.

source Adidas NYC on Instagram

While certain high-performance and classic sneakers typically never hit the clearance section, Adidas is offering sitewide savings for a limited time during its exclusive friends and family sale. You can save 30% on your entire purchase at Adidas by using the promo code “ADIFAM” at checkout. The sale ends today, so don’t wait to shop.

source J.Crew

This week, J.Crew is preparing for the holidays with five days of surprise sales and for day one, you can save 50% on your entire order. Simply use the promo code “MONDAY” to take advantage of the offer. There will be more great sales to follow, but this particularly great deal ends tonight at midnight.

source Amazon

When paired together, the Amazon Echo Dot and Ring Video Doorbell 2 are the perfect combination for making your smart home safe and secure. The Dot lights up to let you know someone’s at your door and enables two-way audio so you can communicate with them. When you’re not at home, you can stream the video feed from your Ring doorbell on your phone, tablet, or computer. The two devices can be had as a bundle for $169 – a $69.99 savings.

source AHAlife

Unlike traditional department stores, AHAlife is home to products from some of the most unique designers and artisans. The site features a wide array of beautiful items that make for truly special gifts, from kitchen accessories to jewelry. Use the promo code “GIFT20” at checkout to save 20% when you spend $100 or more and receive free shipping.

source Bear

As one of our favorite mattress startups, Bear revolutionized the way we sleep by creating a mattress that supports every body type and sleeping style. Today, you can save $100 on orders over $500 with promo code “HOL100” or save $200 on orders over $1,200 with promo code “HOL200” at checkout. Plus, you can save 20% on select accessories, like sheets, pillows, and mattress protectors.