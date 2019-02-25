Converse is having a big flash sale with 30% off everything — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

With more than a century of experience in the footwear industry, Converse is easily the most timeless sneaker brand of all time. Today, until 11:59 p.m., you can save 30% sitewide by using the promo code “30ALL” at checkout. Whether you’re looking for a classic pair of canvas Chucks, a limited-edition collaboration, or matching clothes, you’ll find what you want here. For more deals and at Nike (Converse’s parent company), check out our coupons page here.

Amazon wants you to experience HD streaming with its latest 4K Fire TV devices – even if you already have a streamer from another brand. To help you make the switch, Amazon is offering 20% off the Fire TV Cube or Fire TV Stick 4K when you trade in previous generation Fire TV devices or an eligible Roku, Apple TV, or Chromecast. You’ll also receive a $0.99 gift card to go towards a movie rental or app download.

Direct-to-consumer glasses startup GlassesUSA.com offers brand-name glasses at affordable prices by eliminating the retail markup – and today, an ongoing sale is making the prices even lower. Right now, you can save 65% on frames and get free prescription lenses. Other savings at GlassesUSA.com include buy one get on free on clearance styles and 20% off all contact lenses. In addition to the deals, GlassesUSA.com makes the buying process easy with a prescription scanner app, which helps you get your current prescription, and its “Virtual Mirror,” which shows you what frames look like on your face.

Mondays can be a drag, but J.Crew is running a sale that’ll definitely put you in a much better mood. Today only, you can save 50% on select shirts for men and women. You can also save 30% on full-price styles by using the promo code “MONDAY” at checkout. Remember, the sale ends today, so take a few minutes now (even if it’s on your lunch break at work) to shop and save.

Incorporating creative storage solutions into your home can be the difference in living in disarray and having a neat and organized space. Today, Wayfair is having a huge sale with up to 65% off multifunctional furniture. Here, you’ll find items like bed frames with drawers, convertible sofas, and coffee tables with storage. For more savings and deals at Wayfair, see our coupons page here.

Premium audio brand Bang & Olufsen hardly ever goes on sale, but for a limited time, its popular Beoplay H4 headphones are discounted by $140 on Massdrop, a site that specializes in group buys. With Bluetooth connectivity, premium speakers, and 19 hours of audio playback, they’re a pair of headphones any audiophile will appreciate. And the headphones’ use of lambskin leather, aluminum, and stainless steel means they look as good as they sound.

If you’re in need of a new home computer, all-in-one’s are a great choice because they pack the power of most desktops without the clutter of a traditional PC set up. With a vibrant 23.8-inch touch screen, a 1 TB hard drive, and a fast processor, this Dell Inspiron All-In-One can handle everything from surfing the web and streaming movies to more difficult tasks like word processing and photo editing. As a Best Buy Deal of the Day, you can save $250 on one. For more deals and coupons at Best Buy, check out our coupons page here.

Finding a mattress that’s not too soft and not too hard is a headache that anyone who has ever bought a mattress has gone through. As our top mattress pick for neutral firmness, the Casper is designed to be comfortable for almost everyone. Right now, the brand is having a flash sale with 10% off all mattresses, including the entry-level Essential mattress, the award-winning Casper mattress, and the high-end Wave mattress. Use the promo code “COZY” to take advantage of the offer, and if it doesn’t meet your comfort expectations, return it for free within 100 nights.