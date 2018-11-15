Dell is having a huge Black Friday sale with up to 50% off laptops, PCs, and accessories — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place.

source Dell

Dell is getting a head start on Black Friday by starting the deals early. Right now, you can save up to 50% on laptops, PC, tablets, monitors, smart home gadgets, audio equipment, and a lot more. Discounts are taken off automatically, so there’s no need for a promo code.

source Omaha Steaks

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. If you’re hosting dinner this year and need a little help preparing a well-rounded menu, Omaha Steaks has everything you’ll need – from turkeys and hams, to sides and desserts. For a limited time, you can save up to 53% and get free shipping on combos.

source Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids Edition uses the power of Alexa to act as a kid-friendly DJ, comedian, and storyteller. When you purchase this bundle, you’ll also receive a year of FreeTime Unlimited, which gives your kids access to hundreds of hours of fun and educational content, audio books, ad-free radio stations, and more. The Kids Edition smart speaker comes with a protective case and a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if they manage to break it, you’ll get a replacement.

source Cole Haan

Cole Haan is having its annual Grand Giving Event with huge discounts sitewide. Now through November 27, you can automatically save 30% on everything. Whether you’re looking for winter boots, comfortable dress shoes, warm jackets, or a casual pair of sneakers, you’ll be able to find it here.

source Topman

Topman is a British menswear brand that focuses on affordable and on-trend clothing. To make the prices even better, the brand is having a sale of 25% off casual staples like jeans, hoodies, and sweatshirts. The discount is taken off automatically, so there’s no need for a promo code.

source Wayfair

With the holiday season coming up, you’re going to need festive accents in and around your home and Wayfair has it all. Right now you can save up to 70% on everything you could possibly need to decorate and furnish your space. Whether you’re shopping for Thanksgiving or Christmas, you can get your design planning done in one place while saving big.

source Samsung

TVs are always one of the most-purchased tech items on Black Friday, so Samsung is having an early sale to help you avoid the post-Thanksgiving frenzy. Right now, you can save up to 40% on select Ultra HD Smart TVs at most, that amounts to up to a $1,500 savings without any hassle.

source REI

REI is the one-stop shop for all outdoor camping and hiking gear, and right now is the best time to save big. Now through November 19, you can save up to 30% on a huge selection of products. The sale includes clothing, outerwear, footwear, essential camping gear, and more. Check out some of the best items on sale here.

source leesa

This Black Friday, popular mattress startup Leesa Sleep is having one of its biggest sales ever. For a very limited time, you can save $150 on the Leesa Mattress or $225 on the Sapira Mattress, plus get a free Leesa pillow – a $75 offer. If buying a mattress online concerns you, know that you can try it out for 100 nights free of risk. If it’s not the best sleep you’ve ever had, you can return it hassle-free.