Save on computers and tech during Dell’s big semi-annual sale — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out our coupons page.

source Dell

Dell is currently having its huge semi-annual sale – and the deals are plentiful. The savings include up to $600 off PCs and laptops, up to $760 off gaming computers, and up to 50% off monitors, docks, mice, and keyboards. Whether you’re looking for a new home office set up or just one or two accessories, you’ll find it here for a better price than usual. You can find even more great deals and savings at Dell by visiting Business Insider Coupons here.

source Lands’ End

The first day of spring is here, so if you haven’t started to fill your closet with seasonally appropriate attire, now is the time to start – and Lands’ End has something for everyone. Instead of paying full price for new spring arrivals, today only, you can save 40% on one full-priced item by using the promo code “SPRING” at checkout. For more deals and savings at Lands’ End, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Amazon

If you’ve ever wanted to take the power of Alexa on the go, the new Echo Input makes it possible. By pairing it with a portable speaker, like the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1, you can access all of Alexa’s skills away from home. Right now, you’ll get the Echo Input for free when you buy the Beoplay A1 on Amazon. The premium portable speaker delivers deep bass, crisp audio, and up to 24 hours playtime.

source Snapfish

Instead of being confined to your phone’s camera roll or an SD card, your photos can be brought to life – and Snapfish makes that possible. Now through March 23, you can save up to 72% on photo books by using the promo code “MARBK1499” on 8-inch by 11-inch Layflat Hardcover Books and “MARBK1899” on 8-inch by 11-inch Premium Layflat Books. You can also save 50% sitewide by using the promo code “MAR5019” at checkout.

source Gap

From denim and chinos to T-shirts and button-ups, Gap is a dependable place to find affordable wardrobe essentials. While they regularly have sales, a really good one is happening right now. Until March 23, you can save up to 50% on new spring arrivals, plus you can get an extra 30% off the entire site by using the promo code “YOURS” at checkout. For more deals and savings at Gap, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source UGG on Instagram

You might think of Ugg as a brand worn only in the winter, but the company’s boots were actually developed to be worn on the beach after surfing to keep their feet warm. Nordstrom Rack is currently having a huge flash sale on a ton of Ugg styles that are great for warm and cold weather alike. Until March 22, you can save up to 50% on UGG shoes, including sneakers, heels, slippers, and boots. For more deals and savings at Nordstrom Rack, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source The Container Store

Between food, spices, cookware, and appliances, there are plenty of things to store in your kitchen – and without the right organizational tools, it can easily turn it to a big mess. To help you get your kitchen in order, The Container Store is having a 25% off sale on kitchen and pantry essentials. You’ll find spice racks, labeled containers, under-the-sink storage solutions, drawer organizers, pantry storage, and much more. No matter how big or small your kitchen is, these products can help make it more organized, easier to navigate, and visually appealing. For more deals and promotions at the Container Store, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Casper

As arguably the most popular mattress startup in existence, Casper doesn’t really need to run sales or promotions to edge out competitors, but we teamed up with the company for an exclusive offer. For a limited time, Business Insider readers can save $100 on the new Casper Wave mattress by using the promo code “COUPONSBI” at checkout. For more deals and savings on Casper Mattresses, visit Business Insider Coupons here.