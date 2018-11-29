Save up to 30% on Dyson cordless stick vacuums — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Right now, you can save up to 30% on select Dyson cordless stick vacuum cleaners including the Motorhead, Animal, and Absolute on Amazon. Dyson’s cordless vacuums have the most powerful suction of any cord-free option and feature a lightweight design that’s easy to use on carpets, floors, and hard-to-reach areas that traditional vacuums struggle with.

Now through December 2, you can save 40% on outdoor gear and apparel from a huge selection of top brands. You can also save an extra 25% on outlet items using the promo code “25OUTLET” at checkout.

Online marketplace eBay recently created a new shopping experience called Toytopia. Comprised of millions of items, it’s filled with everything from the hottest toys on every kid’s wish list this season to vintage and collectible toys from decades past. Today only, you can save 10% on all toys by using the coupon code “PLAYDAY” at checkout.

As one of the biggest department stores in the world, Macy’s is home to thousands of items – clothes for the entire family, shoes, jewelry, and products for the kitchen and bathroom – all at great discounts. Now the company is increasing the savings with a huge sitewide sale. You can save up to an extra 30% by using the promo code “FRIEND” at checkout.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but Dell is extending the deals all week long.. Right now, you can save up to 50% on laptops, PCs, tablets, monitors, smart home gadgets, audio equipment, and a lot more. Discounts are taken off automatically, so there’s no need for a promo code.

When it comes to denim, Levi’s is one of the most popular and deeply rooted companies in American culture. Now through December 2, you can save 30% when you spend $100 by using the promo code “GIFT30” at checkout. You’ll find selections for men, women, and children.

With 100% formaldehyde-free, non-iron SafeCotton and Performance dress shirts, Twillory makes modern dress shirts any man can appreciate. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the brand slashed priced up to 50% off – and right now is your last chance to save big. Originally priced at $99 each, you can now get individual shirts for $84.99 or for as low as $48.99 when you buy four or more.

With over 65,000 classes, Udemy is one of the best sites for finding online courses. Right now, you can take classes for just $9.99 each during the final day of the extended Cyber Monday sale. Whether you want to learn a new language, photography, music, personal finance, or a skill for your career, there’s a wide selection of courses that can help you accomplish those goals. There are seven days left in the sale, so don’t wait to enroll.

As one of our favorite mattress startups, Bear revolutionized the way we sleep by creating a mattress that supports every body type and sleeping style. Today, you can save $125 on orders over $500 with promo code “HOL125” or save $225 on orders over $1,200 with promo code “HOL225” at checkout. Plus, get two free Cloud Pillows.