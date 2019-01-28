Save up to $70 on Amazon devices like the Fire TV Cube — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Amazon transformed it’s immensely popular smart speaker into a kid-friendly device: the Echo Dot Kids Edition. Kids can use voice commands to turn Alexa into a DJ, storyteller, comedian, and more. When you buy one, you’ll receive a two-year worry-free guarantee and a year of FreeTime Unlimited, which gives your kids access to hundreds of hours of fun and educational content, audio books, ad-free radio stations, and more. For a limited time, you’ll also receive a second Echo Dot Kids Edition for free when you buy one.

source Samsung

Even if you won’t be in Atlanta this weekend for Super Bowl LIII, having a really good TV can make it seem like you’re there – and Samsung has a great selection of 4K Smart TVs on sale. Right now, you can save up to 30% on QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs and other premium Ultra HD TVs. With everything from modest 40-inch TVs to insanely big 82-inch TVs, you’ll find a brilliant display that fits your home and your budget.

source Naadam

Naadam is a new apparel company that specializes in sustainably sourced and ethically made cashmere goods. The brand’s sweaters are always a good buy, but right now, you can save 25% on cold weather outerwear and accessories. The sale includes wool coats, hats, scarves, gloves, and more.

source Nike

If you’re aiming to improve your fitness this year, Nike has all of the gear and footwear you need to help you reach your goals – and with an ongoing winter clearance sale, you’ll save a lot of money. Right now, you can take an extra 20% off clearance items by using the promo code “SAVE20” at checkout. In addition to Nike products, you’ll also find selections from Jordan, Converse, and Hurley (all owned by Nike) included. The sale ends today, so you might want to jump on the opportunity to save sooner than later.

source Huckberry

Huckberry is known for having a wide selection of quality outdoor brands that can stand up to the elements in style. While many of these premium products come with price tags to match, Huckberry is having a sale you’ll want to take advantage of. For a limited time, you can save up to 60% on outerwear. The sale includes brands like Proof, O.N.S. Clothing, Baracuta, Penfield, Faherty, and more.

source Bonobos

What started out as a startup with one great pair of pants is now a premium menswear brand you’d be hard-pressed not to see around your office every day. Right now, the brand is making it a lot more affordable to fill your closet with an extra 50% off already-reduced final sale styles. Simply use the promo code “DONTQUIT” at checkout to take advantage of the offer. The sale includes chinos, jeans, button-ups, sweaters, activewear, outerwear, and much more.

source Amazon

Using Alexa voice recognition, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is the first hands-free 4K Ultra HD streaming player. You can ask Alexa to turn on the TV, dim your lights, and choose what to play without getting up from the couch or touching a remote. In addition to being able to do everything involving your TV-viewing experience, Alexa can also set timers, check the weather, give you news updates, and more. Right now, you can save $40 on the device.

source Omaha Steaks

Valentine’s Day is a couple of weeks away and if you’re still trying to come up with plans, Omaha Steaks has deals that might make you want to spend the night in. Rather than making reservations for a crowded restaurant and paying inflated menu prices, you and your partner or date can make a gourmet steak dinner at home. Right now, you can save on a solid selection of combos and gifts with discounts up to 63% off.

source Leesa

As the best overall mattress we’ve tested, the Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress is a great buy even at full price. But right now, you can automatically save $210 on one. In addition to deals on mattresses, Leesa is also marking down its sheets, pillows, and blankets up to 30% off. If buying a mattress online worried you (even with the many great reviews), you’ll be able to try it out yourself worry-free. Leesa provides a 100-night sleep trial with free returns and shipping if you’re unsatisfied.