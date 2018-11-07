All of Everlane’s jeans are $50 for today only — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place.

source Jessica Tyler/Business Insider

Everlane believes its denim is so good that everyone should try it. To help make that possible, the brand is dropping the price on all jeans for men and women down to $50 for today only. Originally priced at $68-$78, you’ll save up to $28 when you shop now. You can’t go wrong with any pair of Everlane jeans, but with a limit of two pairs per order, you’ll want to choose your favorites wisely.

source UGG

With everything from fuzzy sheepskin boots and slippers to rugged hikers and all-weather boots, Ugg is one of our go-to brands for the fall and winter. Now through November 9, you can save big on select Ugg products for men, women, and kids at Nordstrom Rack. In addition to shoes, the sale includes apparel, accessories, and home goods.

source Best Buy

This Dyson vacuum uses cyclonic technology to separate dirt from the air, HEPA filters for removing allergens from your home, and a bagless canister for convenience. The state-of-the-art vacuum cleaner was originally $449, but you can save $200 on one today only as a Best Buy Deal of the Day.

source Cole Haan

Cole Haan continues to innovate its shoes without changing their classic designs. If you’re looking for modern comfort and traditional styling, you’ll appreciate its footwear. Now through November 8, you can save an extra 40% on sale items by using the promo code “EXTRA40” at checkout.

source B&H Photo

Photography can be an expensive hobby or profession, but B&H Photo is making it a bit more affordable with a huge discount on the Sony Alpha a7 II Mirrorless Digital Camera Kit. The bundle includes the camera body, a 28-70mm lens, a 65GB SD card, a spare rechargeable battery and charger, and a Ruggard camera bag. The deal ends on November 10, so take advantage of the offer right away. Originally priced at $1,590, you’ll save $600.

source Patagonia

Backcountry is a one-stop shop for all things related to the outdoors. The huge variety of top brands is reason enough to shop there year-round, but the retailer is having a great sale right now that all adventurers are going to want to take advantage of. Today, you can save up to 30% on top brands like Patagonia, Flylow, Mammut, and Backcountry Access.

source J.Crew

J.Crew is helping you stock up on fall wardrobe essentials with a big friends and family sale. Now through November 12, you can save 30% on full price items with the promo code “FRIENDS” and J.Crew Rewards members can save 35% with the promo code “FAMILY” at checkout. The sale includes fleece jackets, sweaters, jeans, office attire, accessories, and more.

source Amazon

Whether you’re a homeowner or a renter, your shower head could probably use an upgrade. It’s an easy way to improve your bathroom decor and will definitely make taking showers even more pleasant. As an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save 30% on an assortment of Moen shower heads and faucet handles.