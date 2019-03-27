Save $50 on Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out our coupons page.

source Amazon

Featuring a 10.1-inch 1080p screen, the Fire HD 10 is the largest and highest resolution tablet made by Amazon. The screen’s big size makes it perfect for streaming movies, playing games, or reading books. With Alexa built in, you can use your voice to pause and play music and videos, open apps, check the weather, set timers, and much more. Right now, Prime members can save $50 on the device.

source Snapfish

Creating photo albums is a nice way to preserve memories, but if you want to bring your prints to another level, photo canvases are the way to go. Now through March 29, Snapfish is running a promotion where you can save up to 80% on photo canvases. You can also save 50% on all orders by using the promo code “5019MAR” at checkout.

source Best Buy

With a vibrant Full HD touchscreen, a 360-degree flip-and-fold design, 16GB of RAM, and a large 2TB hard drive, the ASUS two-in-one can handle all of your work and entertainment needs. It features the functionality of a traditional laptop and a tablet, so it’s perfect for taking on the go. Right now, you can save $300 on one at Best Buy. For more deals and promotions at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Indochino

A made-to-measure garment will always fit better than off-the-shelf clothing, so every man should own at least a few custom pieces – and Indochino is leading the industry in custom clothes online. Right now, you can get two pairs of chinos designed and fit to your specific preferences for $139 by using the promo code “BUNDLES” at checkout. I went through the design process and found them to be a better fit than any other chinos I’ve worn.

source Brooklinen

Since its inception in 2014, Brooklinen has become a popular bedding brand and an Insider Picks favorite because of its excellent quality and fairly priced sheets. The company rarely has sales, but the Smoke and Reverse Smoke Stripe colors are going away soon, so they’re being discounted. Right now, you can save 20% on Luxe Sateen sheets and Classic Percale sheets in both colors. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a long-time fan of Brooklinen, this a great deal.

source Jaybird Sport

With great durability, excellent sound quality, and a secure in-ear fit, the Jaybird X3 Sport Bluetooth Headphones have become a fan favorite for sporty headphones. Even at the $130 original price, they’re a solid value, but right now you can save $49 on a pair. If you’re in need of a dependable pair of headphones for your workouts, this is a great deal.

source Foot Locker

Whether you’re in need of performance activewear for working out or laid back sportswear for wearing casually, Foot Locker is a great place to find it – and right now, many great items are on sale. For a limited time, you can save 20% on orders of $99 or more by using the promo code “SPRING20” at checkout. With sneakers and apparel from all your favorite sportswear brands, reaching the $99 minimum is super easy. For more deals and savings at Foot Locker, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Leesa

Named the best overall mattress you can buy in our guide, Leesa provides comfort at a great value. Mattress prices start at just $595, but right now, you can save up to $120 on the original Leesa foam mattress and up to $180 on the hybrid Sapira mattress. You’ll also receive a free pillow. If you’re in need of other sleep-related basics, you can also save up to 30% on bedding accessories like pillows, sheets, blankets, and mattress protectors.