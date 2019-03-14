Save up to 40% at Fossil and Brooks Brothers — and more of today’s best sales and deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out our coupons page.

source Fossil

Fossil is known for high-quality, soft leather bags as well as their simple watches and accessories – and right now, you can get some of their best-selling products for up to 40% off. Whether you’re looking for a practical flip ID wallet or a durable leather belt, you’re sure to find a great deal. For more discounts and promotions at Fossil, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

source Target

With spacial awareness, intelligent assistance, and an excellent speaker, it’s hard to pretend the Apple HomePod isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Right now, you can get this smart speaker for under $300. No coupon codes are necessary, but act quickly because the sale will end when inventory runs out. For more deals and promotions at Target, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

source Amazon

Take the pain away from spring cleaning with this versatile Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum, an Amazon Deal of the Day. The vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld dust-buster, and it is engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust in a quick sweep. If you’re looking to start your cleaning this weekend, take advantage of Amazon Prime for two-day shipping.

Don’t wait long, because West Elm is having a premier one day sale with dozens of items from its top brands – and you can get them for up to 70% off. Pottery Barn, Mark & Graham, and Williams Sonoma, are some of the sister stores featured in the sale. For more deals and promotions at West Elm, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

source Best Buy

If you’ve been debating that laptop purchase for some time, this discount of up to $150 off an Intel Core-based Chromebook might make your decision a bit easier. In addition to the savings, you can walk home with a free Google Home Mini (a $49 value) with the purchase of your Chromebook. For more deals and promotions at Best Buy, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

source Nordstrom Rack

Spring is in clear view and now is the perfect time to find new additions to add to your warm-weather shoe collection. For three days only, you can score up to 50% off dozens of work- and weekend-appropriate Stuart Weitzman sandals, boots, flats, and heels in a variety of colors and styles. For more deals and promotions at Nordstrom Rack, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

source Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers is offering multiple sales on its site right now, including menswear for up to 40% off original prices. The deals cover all the bases from ties, to suits, to polos and T-shirts. Make sure to check out womenswear for up to 50% off as well, and the winter clearance for up to 60% off. For more deals and promotions at Brooks Brothers, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

source Brooklyn Bedding

Though people tend to push the limits on mattress ownership since they’re such big investments, you should actually be replacing yours every five-10 years. If you’re on the hunt for a new one of your own, Brooklyn Bedding is there to help with 20% off its best-selling mattresses, now through March 19.