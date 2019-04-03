Save $50 when you buy 2 Google Chromecast Ultra 4K streamers at Best Buy — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out Business Insider Coupons.

source Best Buy

The Google Chromecast allows you to stream apps like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Pandora, and HBO NOW in crisp 4K Ultra HD quality. With smart-device mirroring and Google Assistant built in, you can easily control what’s being played on your Chromecast. As a Best Buy deal of the day, you can save $50 when you buy two. For more deals and promotions at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

J.Crew’s sister company Madewell is known for having premium women’s wardrobe staples at affordable prices. Now, a two-day flash sale at Nordstrom Rack is is giving you even more of a reason to shop its beloved basics. Until April 6, you save up to 55% on Madewell apparel automatically at checkout. The sale includes button-up shirts, jeans, sweaters, dresses, and more. For additional deals and savings at Nordstrom Rack, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source eBay

Even though new tires can be very expensive, it’s imperative to keep a good set on your car. Discount Tire Direct usually has lower prices than traditional retailers – and you can save even more by shopping on its eBay store. Now through April 11, you can get save $50 on tire orders of $400 or more by using the coupon code “PUMPEDUP” at checkout. Unlike most eBay coupons, which are valid for one-time use, this deal is available for use twice. Whether you have two cars that need tires or a family member wants to use the deal as well, you’ll be able to place two separate orders. For more deals and savings on eBay, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Maelove

Developed by MIT scientists, Maelove is a new but wildly popular skin-care startup. After selling out multiple times, the brand’s cult-favorite vitamin C serum is back in stock along with a new line of products including Argan oil, marula oil, face cleanser, and night cream. Right now, you can save 10% when you buy two or more items by using the promo code “TEN” at checkout. You’ll want to shop now, as many people are ordering and several products are already sold out following the restock. To learn more about Maelove’s skin-care line, read reporter Mara Leighton’s review here.

source Jomashop

If the high retail prices of watches found at jewelry stores have kept you from buying your dream watch, Jomashop is where you’ll want to shop. The site has a variety of watches from top brands like Hamilton, Omega, Breitling Seiko, Tag Heuer, and more – all at heavily reduced prices. As part of the brand’s current spring sale, you can save up 75% on watches. And to make those deals even better, you can get free one-day shipping with the promo code “FASTSHIP” at checkout.

source Zappos

With a massive inventory of shoes, Zappos is a great place to find your next pair of sneakers, dress shoes, heels, sandals, or any other style you can think of. Right now, the on-sale shoe section features more than 22,000 items from all of your favorite brands marked down up to 50% off. Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Vans, Crocs, UGG, and ASICS are just some of the brands you’ll find. For more deals and savings at Zappos, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source TRX

Since going to the gym every day isn’t always possible, TRX systems are designed to help you get in an effective workout from anywhere. TRX suspension trainers allow you to use your own body weight in strength training and fat-burning exercises. During the current TRX sale, you can save $30 on all suspension trainers, plus get free shipping on all orders.

source Leesa

On average, humans spend one-third of their lives sleeping, so it’s important to make your bed as comfortable as possible. Luckily, Leesa, the company behind the best mattress we’ve reviewed, is having a huge sale where the more you spend, the more you save. For a limited time, you can save 10% on orders of $500 or more, 15% on orders of $1,000 or more, and 20% on orders of $2,000 or more. In addition to mattresses, the brand also sells bed frames and foundations, sheets, and pillows. Whether you only need a mattress or an entire bed setup, you’ll be able to save on it at Leesa.