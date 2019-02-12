Save up to 25% on last-minute Valentine’s Day experiences on Groupon — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out our coupons page.

source Groupon

Valentine’s Day is only two days away and if you don’t already have plans set in place, you’ll want to figure that out today. Groupon can help you celebrate love however you’d like with deals on couples massages, dinners, chocolate covered strawberries and more. Simply use the promo code “SAVE” at checkout to get up to 25% off. Keep in mind that most Groupons are activated and available for use 24 hours after purchase, so if you want to use it on Valentine’s Day, buy it now. For more deals and coupons on Groupon, check out our coupons page here.

source Amazon

Compared to the Note 8, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has a longer-lasting battery, twice as much storage space, and faster speeds for streaming. Right now you can buy the unlocked phone on Amazon in three colors and two storage sizes. As an added bonus for Deal of the Day, you’ll receive a free 10.5-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A Tablet with your purchase.

source Pluto

Everyone has a different definition of comfort, which is why Pluto Pillow makes custom pillows to suit your needs. Rather than going through the trial and error process with other pillow brands, Pluto personalizes your pillow with data collected from a short quiz about your comfort preferences. From now until February 18, you can save $10 on a custom Pluto Pillow by using the promo code “PRES10” at checkout. One Insider Picks reporter tested the Pluto Pillow and found it to be much better than the pillows from other mattress startups she’s tried. You can read her full review here.

source Sarah Flint

Founded in 2013, Sarah Flint quickly found its way into high-end stores and became a top favorite among many celebrities. Now through February 20, you can automatically save 30% on select styles. Sarah Flint only goes on sale twice a year, so if you’re interested in buying a stylish pair of shoes for yourself or as a gift, now is one of your only chances to save. One Insider Picks reporter reviewed the Emma heels and was happy with the overall quality. Read her full review here.

source REI

You probably have all the winter gear you need for the rest season already, but REI is having a sale so big you won’t want to pass it up. To making room for new spring styles, the brand is selling outdoor winter gear and apparel for up to 50% off. The sale includes clothing, outerwear, footwear, essential camping gear, and more. Whether you actually do need something for this current season or you’re planning to hold it for next winter, the deals are worth shopping.

source Brooklyn Bedding

Buying a mattress in the store (and figuring out how to get it home) is not fun. Luckily, online mattress startup Brooklyn Bedding makes getting a new bed easier than ever – and it’s surprisingly affordable. Today only, you can save 20% on any mattress by using the promo code “WINTER20” at checkout. With a 120-night sleep trial and free returns on all of its mattresses, you’ll never get stuck with a bed you don’t love.

source Cole Haan

In a market where hundreds of footwear brands are vying for your attention, Cole Haan has claimed its place at the top by creating good-looking shoes you actually want to wear without sacrificing comfort. They can sometimes be a bit pricey, but now through February 15, you can save an extra 40% on sale styles by using the promo code “EXTRA40” at checkout. In addition to shoes for men and women, the sale also includes outerwear, bags, and other accessories.

source Leesa

If you’ve been putting off buying a new mattress for a while, this Presidents’ Day is the time to buy one. Popular online mattress startup Leesa is having an impressive sale with 15% off mattresses. The deal takes $160 off the original Leesa mattress and $210 off the newer Sapira Hybrid mattress. Regardless of which mattress you choose, you’ll also receive two free pillows valued at $75 each.