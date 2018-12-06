Save up to 50% on last-minute holiday decor on Amazon — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place.

source Amazon

If you haven’t decked the halls and lit the Christmas tree yet, there’s still time – and plenty of great deals available of the essentials. Today, during day five of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals, you can save up to 50% on all the decorations you need. The sale includes lights, trees, ornaments, nativity scenes, snow globes, and more.

source Madewell

J.Crew’s popular sister brand Madewell has been a top choice for premium women’s denim since 2006 – and recently released its first-ever men’s collection. Right now, you can save 20% on your order or 30% on orders of $200 or more with the promo code “MERRYME” at checkout.

If you’re shopping for a powerful laptop that can handle everything from simple tasks like surfing the web to harder task like video editing, Best Buy has exactly what you need. During the retailer’s Apple Shopping Event, you can save up to $600 on MacBook Pro Laptops including 13-inch and 15-inch models. Each purchase will come with six months of Trend Micro Internet Security software and select purchases will also come with three months free of Apple Music.

source AHAlife

Unlike traditional department stores, AHAlife is home to products from some of the most unique designers and artisans. From home, kitchen, and fashion accessories, the site features a wide array of beautiful items that make for truly special gifts. Use the promo code “GIFT20” at checkout to save 20% when you spend $100 or more and receive free shipping.

source Groupon

Groupon is an inherently great place to find deals, and for a limited time, the site is making its offers even better. Now through December 6, you can save 20% on local deals and 25% on beauty deals using the promo code “WINTER” at checkout. You can save up to an 80% tech, apparel, home goods, and more.

If you missed out on the many bedding deals this past Black Friday, Brooklyn Bedding has great deals going on right now. Currently, you can save 20% on mattresses with the promo code “GIFT20” and 30% on pillows and sheets with the promo code “ACCESSORIES30” at checkout. With a 120 night sleep trial and free returns, buying a mattress online isn’t something you should worry about.

source Jomashop

Jomashop is having a huge holiday sale with up to 75% off big names like Rolex, Omega, Breitling, Hamilton, and Seiko. No matter what style of watch you’re looking for, you’ll find it here for a competitive price. You can also get free shipping by using the promo code “FASTSHIP” at checkout.

source REI

REI is the one-stop shop for all outdoor camping and hiking gear, and right now is the best time to save big. Now through December 10, you can save up to 40% on a huge selection of products. The sale includes clothing, outerwear, footwear, essential camping gear, and more.

source Macy’s Instagram

As one of the biggest department stores in the world, Macy’s is home to thousands of items – clothes for the entire family, shoes, jewelry, and products for the kitchen and bathroom – all at great discounts. Now the company is increasing the savings with a huge sitewide sale. You can save up to an extra 30% by using the promo code “FRIEND” at checkout.

source Bear Mattress

Bear revolutionized the way we sleep by creating a mattress that supports every body type and sleeping style. Today, you can save $100 on orders over $500 with promo code “HOL100” or save $200 on orders over $1,200 with promo code “HOL200” at checkout. Plus, you can save 20% on select accessories, like sheets, pillows, and mattress protectors.