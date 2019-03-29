Save up to 35% on appliances at The Home Depot — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

As many homeowners begin their spring renovations, The Home Depot is having a huge sale on some of the most important home items – appliances. Now through April 17, you can save up to 35% on top brand-name appliances including ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, washer machines, and dryers. Plus, you can also get free delivery and installation on most purchases. For more deals and savings at The Home Depot, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Bonobos is constantly adding more products to its new arrivals section, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have to wait for them to hit the sales section to save. The brand is running a secret sale that will allow you to save 20% on everything – whether it’s new or already on sale. Simply use the promo code “ECLIPSE20” at checkout to get the discount. You won’t see the sale advertised anywhere on the site, but the code still works. Use this opportunity to stock up on new chinos, shorts, spring shirts, and more. For more deals and promotions at Bonobos, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

If Alexa has proven to be extremely useful in your home, you probably wish you could take it on the go – and now that’s possible with the Echo Input. If you’ve ever wanted to take the power of Alexa on the go, the new Echo Input makes it possible. By pairing it with a portable speaker, like the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1, you can access all of Alexa’s skills away from home. Right now, you’ll get the Echo Input for free when you buy the Beoplay A1 on Amazon. The premium portable speaker delivers deep bass, crisp audio, and up to 24 hours playtime.

If the accessories that came with your computer are worn out or not up to par for common tasks like gaming, editing photos, or typing, you should take a look at Logitech’s accessories for upgrades. The brand has a great selection of keyboards and mice, gaming headsets, web cameras and more. Today, as an Amazon deal of the day, you can save up to 69% on select Logitech products.

Cole Haan has built a strong reputation for creating shoes that are equally stylish and comfortable. The brand’s huge clearance sale was supposed to end yesterday, but it’s being extended by one more day. Today is your last chance to save up to 70% on sale styles. With everything from comfortable dress shoes for the office and heels, to casual spring shoes and workout sneakers, you’ll find many impressive pairs at hard-to-beat prices. For more deals and promotions at Cole Haan, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Whether you’re a homeowner or a renter, safety and security at home should always be a top priority. While investing in a great security system can be expensive, it is one of the best ways to protect you, your family, and your belongings. The SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System comes with one key fob, two motion sensors, six entry sensors for windows and doors, a base station, and a keypad. With Alexa-compatibility and a smartphone app, you can control and monitor your system from anywhere. As a Best Buy deal of the day, you can save $100 on the system. For more deals and savings at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

To welcome spring weather, Club Monaco is having a big sale on new arrivals. Until April 1, you can save 25% on orders of $150 or more by using the promo code “HELLOSPRING” at checkout. The sale includes stylish spring picks like line suits, lightweight chinos, and polos for men and dresses, shorts, and suits for women.

Named the best overall mattress you can buy in our guide, Leesa provides comfort at a great value. Mattress prices start at just $595, but right now, you can save up to $120 on the original Leesa foam mattress and up to $180 on the hybrid Sapira mattress. You’ll also receive a free pillow. If you’re in need of other sleep-related basics, you can also save up to 30% on bedding accessories like pillows, sheets, blankets, and mattress protectors.