Save 42% on H&R Block tax software now to avoid the mad rush of tax season later — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

source Amazon

Tax season is almost here and you won’t want to wait until the last minute to file your returns. Instead of paying an accountant to do your taxes, you can save money by doing them on your own – starting with a discount on the required software. Today, you can save $19 on H&R Block tax software for PCs and Macs, plus you’ll receive a 5% refund bonus in Amazon gift card credit.

source Shopbop

Right now, you can save up to 70% on thousands of luxury styles including apparel, outwear, footwear, and accessories. You find brands like Rag & Bone, Theory, Alexander Wang, Club Monaco, and much more, all heavily discounted.

source Amazon

Rather than spending $50 on a band at Apple, amBand makes a variety of sport loop bands that are virtually identical in quality and appearance for a fraction of the price. Most bands are usually priced at $9.99, but for a limited time, you can get them for as low as $6.32. If you’re in need of a replacement or simply want a new color, now’s the time to stock up.

source Nordstrom

If you’re looking for great deals on apparel, footwear, accessories, home goods, beauty products and more, Nordstrom is where you’ll find everything in one place. You’ll find tons of new markdowns on sale for up to 50% off, including styles for men, women, and kids. And if you need your items in a hurry, you can buy them online and pick them up in-store.

source United By Blue

United By Blue is a new outdoor apparel startup that’s taking a different approach to business by creating sustainable products and actively making an impact on the environment. For every product sold, the brand removes one pound of waste from the world’s waterways. Right now, United By Blue is having a huge end-of-season sale with up to 40% off everything, including outerwear, socks, hats, and more.

source Wayfair

Wayfair has a massive selection of products for furnishing and decorating your home. In addition to key elements like colors and decor, lighting plays a huge part in bringing a room to its full potential. Right now, Wayfair is having its semi-annual lighting sale with up to 70% light fixtures for every room of your home. The sale includes everything from chandeliers and ceiling fans to and vanity lights to table lamps.

source Best Buy

Made to be a great all-purpose laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad features a lightweight and slim design, a brilliant 15.6-inch display, and powerful internals for effortless multitasking, streaming, and gaming. Originally priced at $529.99, you can buy one for $349.99 as a Best Buy Deal of the Day.

Forward-thinking mattress startup Eight Sleep makes premium foam mattresses with built-in sleep tracking sensors to help you achieve the best rest ever. The sensors collect data on insights like how much sleep you should be getting, what hours you sleep best, and more. Right now, you can save up to $250 on a smart mattress and receive two pillows for free. Discounts are taken off automatically at checkout, so you won’t need a promo code.