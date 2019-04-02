Save up to 60% on wireless speakers and headphones from JBL — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source JBL

If you love listening to music while on the go, then you’ll appreciate the freedom of using Bluetooth speakers and headphones. JBL makes a variety of wireless products that high in sound quality, yet durable enough to withstand the rigors of your adventures. Right now, you can save up 60% on select items. Whether you’re looking for wireless earbuds for running, over-the-ear headphones for traveling, or a waterproof speaker to take to the beach or pool, you’ll find it here.

source Tommy John

Tommy John is an emerging startup (and a consistent Insider Picks favorite) that re-engineered underwear to be a lot more comfortable – and for the first time ever, the brand is having a spring sale. Right now, you can save up to 40% on select styles including underwear, undershirts, socks, and activewear. We’ve seen great value in Tommy John’s products even at full price, so this is a really good time to stock up on quality essentials.

source Best Buy

As the most popular basketball video game series in existence, NBA 2K19 is a must-have for any fans of basketball or the NBA. With real-time updates for trades and injuries in the league, playing the game is more realistic than ever. It’s originally priced at $59.99, but right now you can buy it for $24.99 at Best Buy. For more deals at Best Buy, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source Amazon

Whether on a carpet, hardwood, or even couches, the Shark ION F80 Lightweight Cordless vacuum makes cleaning a breeze. It features up t0 80 hours of run time on a single charge, a multi-flex stick design for hard-to-reach areas, and detachable hand vacuum. Originally priced at $450, you can buy one as an Amazon deal of the day for $238 – a $212 savings.

source Target

Right now, you can save 30% on indoor and outdoor rugs. Whether you need a small rug for your front door, a larger sectional rug for a living room or bedroom, or a weatherproof outdoor rug for a patio or deck, you’ll find it here. For more deals and savings at Target, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

source L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean has all the outdoor clothing essentials you’ll need this spring – and now through April 5, you can save an extra 25% on your entire order by using the promo code “BONUS25” at checkout. Although you won’t find the promotion advertised anywhere on the site, the code does work. Whether you’re going for full-priced new arrivals or already reduced sale styles, this is a great time to save. For more deals and savings at L.L.Bean, visit Business Insider Coupons.

source Amazon

With outstanding heat retention and distribution, Cuisinart’s cast iron cookware allows home cooks to explore a variety of different cooking techniques including frying, roasting, anv braising. The classic collection uses a porcelain enamel coating to prevent flavor absorption and provide durability. As an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save up to 46% on the chicken fryer, 7-quart casserole pot, and 5.5-quart casserole pot.

source Brooklyn Bedding

Unlike most mattress-in-a-box startups, Brooklyn Bedding manufactures its owns mattresses and owns its own factory – which means the company has a greater level of control over its products and how they’re produced. The brand prides itself on creating a variety of quality mattresses for specific comfort needs and at different budgets. Right now, the current spring sale is bringing all mattresses to an even more affordable price. You can save 20% on any mattress by using the promo code “SPRING20” at checkout. The sale ends today, so save some money while you can.