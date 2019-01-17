Save up to 75% on designer watches at Jomashop — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Jomashop

Jomashop is still celebrating the new year with up to 75% off designer watches. The sale includes watches from big names like Rolex, Omega, Breitling, Hamilton, and Seiko – all at dramatically reduced prices. You can also get free next-day air delivery on orders over $1,000 by using the promo code “FREENDA” at checkout.

Frank And Oak is a Montreal-based clothing startup that’s dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint with sustainable materials and production methods. Now until January 18 at 9 a.m. ET, you can save 25% all everything by using the promo code “A$AP25” at checkout. Last year, I reviewed the subscription service and was extremely pleased with the style, quality, and value of the clothing. The Style Plan subscription is excluded, but if you’re interested in trying the clothing before signing up, this sale is a great opportunity to do so.

Every woman needs a dependable pair of flats, and according to Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton (editor’s note: and pretty much every woman on our team), the Everlane Day Gloves is the only pair you need. Mara named them the best flats you can buy, praising them for their comfort, versatility, and value. Today only, you can get the popular Everlane Day Glove flats for $100. Although it’s only a $15 savings, it’s worth noting that Everlane doesn’t really do discounts, so this is a rare chance to save.

source Best Buy

If your TV isn’t quite big enough to provide the movie theater experience you want, you’re going to need a projector – and the Insignia Premium Audio Pico WVGA DLP Projector is a great choice. It offers HD audio quality and an up-to-100-inch widescreen video display, and 120 minutes of play time on a full charge. That means you can watch movies even when you don’t have power. As a Best Buy deal of the day, you can save $35 on one.

source Clarks

Clarks is a great place to shop comfortable and affordable footwear year-round, but the company just marked down a bunch of styles for men and women as part of its winter clearance sale. Right now, you can automatically save up to 60% on select boots, dress shoes, sneakers, heels, and more.

source Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is bringing in new styles and marking down sale styles – and during a huge sitewide sale, you can save on both. Now through January 22, you can get 30% off full-price styles and an extra 40% off sale styles. Discounts are automatically taken off at checkout, so you won’t need a promo code to save.

source GlassesUSA

Direct-to-consumer glasses startup GlassesUSA.com offers brand-name glasses at low prices, and with the startup’s “Virtual Mirror” you can actually get a sense of what the glasses will look like on your face before ordering them. Right now, the brand is having a big winter clearance sale with up 65% off and free prescription lenses. Simply use the promo code “winter65” at checkout to save.

source NBA Store

The NBA Store is having a huge sitewide sale to help fans show some team spirit. Now until Friday, January 18, you can save up to 60% sitewide and get free shipping on orders over $29 by using the promo code “NBA29” at checkout. If you’re hopeful that your favorite team will make the Playoffs this year, you’ll want to take this opportunity to stock up on all the gear you need for the rest of the season.

source Leesa

Named the number 1 mattress for back and side sleepers by Mattress Advisor, Leesa has improved the way many people sleep at night. Right now, you can save $160 on the Leesa Mattress or $235 on the Sapira Hybrid Mattress. If you’ve never bought a mattress online and you’re concerned about doing so, there’s nothing to worry about. Leesa offers a 100-night, risk-free trial. If it’s not the best sleep you’ve ever had, or you simply don’t like, you can return it for a full refund, without paying for shipping.