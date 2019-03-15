Save 30% on Nespresso machines at Bed Bath & Beyond — and more of today’s best sales and deals from around the web

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place. For even more deals and savings across the web, check out our coupons page.

With the side-effects of daylight-saving time still lingering, coffee consumption is at an all time high (or so it seems from around our office). Instead of going out for a latte or specialty drink, you can save some money by brewing one from the comfort of your kitchen. Now through March 17, you can get 30% off on Nespresso machines from Bed Bath & Beyond. The store currently stocks over 35 models, making it easy to find one that fits your needs. For more deals and promotions at Bed Bath and Beyond, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

By entering the code “LUCKY25” at checkout, you can receive 25% off one regular-price item at Neiman Marcus. Men’s clothing, women’s clothing, shoes, and handbags are eligible for discounts, but exclusions apply on some items. A sale like this rarely hits the site so be sure to act quick before the deal ends tonight at 10 p.m. CT. For more deals and promotions at Neiman Marcus, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

Target is offering $80 off a 6th-generation Apple iPad for savings of almost 25%. The discount only applies to the Space Gray iPad in the 32GB size, which has a 9.7-inch multi-touch retina display, all-day battery life, and a thin, durable design. For more deals and promotions at Target, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

Wusthof knives and cutlery have a reputation of lasting a long time, holding their shape, and adding weight and balance for a clean cutting job. Right now, you can save up to 60% on Crate and Barrel’s selection of their gourmet cutlery – and with a $250 purchase of their products, you can also get a $25 Crate and Barrel gift card to spend at the store.

Lucky Brand is having a massive sale on men’s and women’s shoes with looks to fit every style. Spring is less than a week away, so now is the time to upgrade your wardrobe – and a durable pair of shoes (that don’t need to be snow-proof) is the perfect addition. The sale ends on March 20.

Dell is extending its Friends & Family promotion to everyone, so you can now save 17% off the ticketed price. That may not seem like a lot, but on a pricey device, it adds up. The sale includes laptops, tablets, computers, and additional accessories, and though some exclusions apply, there are still plenty of devices that can fit your everyday needs. The sale ends on the morning of March 18, and be sure to enter the code “SAVE17” at checkout so you don’t miss out on the discount. For more deals and promotions at Dell, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

This blouse, along with plenty of other spring pieces from the men’s, women’s, kids, and home department, are on sale right now for up to 50% off. Past-season sale styles are marked down an additional 40%, too, so you can stock up on cold weather items for next year. The sale runs through March 18 and discounts are automatically applied at checkout. For more deals and promotions at Ralph Lauren, check out Business Insider Coupons here.

In need of a new mattress? Helix, an NYC-based startup, is offering discounts on its most popular items during a big winter flash sale. To get the sale price, you have to enter your email address to unlock a $125 discount on the Luxe line of mattresses, designed to provide hotel-level comfort that is tailored to your needs.