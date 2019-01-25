Save an extra 20% on clearance styles at Nike — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Whether you’re an athlete in search of new sportswear or you’re just looking to buy a clean pair of sneakers, Nike’s winter clearance sale is the best place to look. Now through January 28, you can save an extra 20% on clearance items by using the promo code “SAVE20” at checkout. In addition to Nike products, you’ll also find selections from Jordan, Converse, and Hurley (all owned by Nike) included.

Skip the packs of plastic water bottles this time around. With Brita water filters you can have clean, great tasting water without all the plastic waste. Today, as an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save up to 33% on select water filters on Amazon. The selection includes the five-cup pitchers, 10-cup pitchers, and a large 18-cup container.

Super Bowl Sunday is less than two weeks away. If you’re hosting this year’s party, you’re going to need a TV that won’t disappoint your guests, and Samsung has a great selection. Right now, you can save up to 30% on QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs and other premium 4K Smart TVs. Whether you’re going for a simple 40-inch TV or a massive 82-inch display, you’ll find good deals here.

If you’ve got a messy or disorganized room in your home, The Container Store can help you get everything in order. For a limited time, you can save 30% on all Elfa brand shelving and drawer system. You can also save 30% on professional installation if you would rather not assemble it by yourself. The sale makes organizing all areas of your home easy – from bedrooms and kitchens to laundry rooms, closets, and garages.

There’s never a point in time where your home needs absolutely nothing. Whether your reorganizing, redecorating or doing basic upkeep around the house, Target has tons of basics and special styles worth shopping. Right now, you can save up to 25% on home items like furniture, lamps, bedding, towels, rugs, and curtains. Until February 2, you can also get $25 off a future qualifying purchase of $100 or more when you’re approved for a Target REDcard.

Whether you wear dress shoes on a daily basis in the office or only once in a while for special occasions, every man should have a premium pair of dress shoes. Find a good pair can be costly, but Allen Edmonds is having a sale that places well-made options at an affordable price for everyone. For a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on select styles by using the promo code “PLUS20” at checkout. With the promo code, you’ll save up to 60%.

Just because you have to wear a suit and tie every day doesn’t mean your outfit has to be completely boring. Swapping out your basic socks for bolder options is the easiest way to bring color and personality to your looks. Happy Socks, a brand that specializes in fun socks and underwear, is having a huge sale with some cool options. Right now you can save up to 40% off and get free shipping on select socks and underwear.

This weekend, Macy’s has discounted thousands of items including apparel, home, kitchen, and beauty products. From now until January 24, you can save an extra 25% on select men’s styles and an extra 20% on most other departments by using the promo code “WINTER” at checkout.

Leesa is a mattress company that gives back to its customers and those in need. For every 10 mattresses sold, one is donated. If that’s not reason enough to consider shopping there, the ongoing sale will definitely make you want to check out the options. Right now, you can save $200 on a Sapira Hybrid Mattress and $150 on the Leesa mattress. If you’re not in the market for a new mattress, you can save up to 30% on sheets, pillows, and blankets.