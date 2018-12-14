Save $30 on orders of $150 at Nike — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

In preparation for the holidays, Nike is having a sale that late shoppers will want to take advantage of. Right now, you can save $30 on orders of $150 or more by using the promo code “GIFT30” at checkout. The sale ends today, so we recommend doing your last-minute shopping now.

Toys are on every kid’s holiday wish list – and Target has a huge selection at great prices. Right now, you can save $10 when you spend $50 or $25 when you spend $100. You can also get a free $10 gift card when you spend $50 on LEGOs and a free $50 gift card when you buy two video games.

Today only, you can save 15% on sporting goods by using the coupon code “PERFECTGAME” at checkout. The coupon can be used once within a single transaction or cart and expires at 11:59 p.m. PST. Included in the sale, you’ll find golf clubs, smart watches, yoga equipment, bikes, fishing and boating gear, team sports gear, and more.

United By Blue is a new outdoors company to have on your radar. In addition to offering a huge catalog of stylish gear built for the elements, the company has long been committed to sustainability. For every product sold, United By Blue removes one pound of trash from the world’s oceans and waterways. Right now, you can get up to 30% off sale styles and an extra 15% off sitewide and free shipping when you use the promo code “GIFTSFORGOOD” at checkout.

Smart plugs can be one of the most useful and efficient additions to your home. With the second generation Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug Mini Bundle, you can control your electronics with voice commands. Instead of having to find the power switch to your Christmas tree, simply saying “Alexa, turn on the Christmas tree” can light it up. And with the ability to set timers and schedule when your electronics and appliances turn on or off, you’ll save electricity.

Footwear startup Allbirds has changed shoes for the better in many ways. The shoes are sustainably made with recycled materials, they’re extremely comfortable, and with every pair priced under $100, they’re affordable. Allbirds just brought back a bunch of throwback colorways from its archive, and although it may not be an actual sale, the shoes are always a good deal. With the brand’s growing popularity, it’s likely that the throwbacks will sell out just like they did when they were originally released, so grab them while you can.

REI is a one-stop shop for all outdoor camping and hiking gear, and right now is the best time to save big. Now through December 16, you can save up to 50% on select clearance items. The sale includes products from top brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia, Smartwool, and more.

With outstanding heat retention and distribution, Cuisinart’s cast iron cookware allows home cooks to explore a variety of different cooking techniques. The top-of-the-line collection uses a porcelain enamel coating to prevent flavor absorption and to provide durability. As an Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save up to 45% on the cookware.

The holiday season is all about capturing unforgettable moments with friends and family – and Snapfish photo gifts are a great way to share them. Today, you can save 70% on cards orders of $40 or more using the promo code “PEACECRD” at checkout. The deal ends today so make your Christmas cards now.

