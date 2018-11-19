Save an extra 25% on sale styles at Nike — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Since you don’t have all day to scour the web for noteworthy sales and discounts, we rounded up the best bargains for you to shop in one convenient place.

In anticipation of Black Friday, Nike is having a huge sale on sneakers, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. Now through November 22, you can save an extra 20% on select sales styles by using the promo code “THANKS” at checkout.

Designed for the urban nomad, the Adidas NMD is one of the most comfortable sneakers for active on-the-go lifestyles. The sneakers feature Adidas’ proprietary Primeknit material on the upper, so they’re super lightweight and won’t crease like other shoes. Today only, you can save 50% on select NMD styles by using the promo code “NMD50” at checkout.

The North Face rarely puts its items on sale, but Black Friday is one of the few exceptions. For a limited time, you can save 25% on select styles for men, women, and kids. You’ll find jackets, hoodies, fleeces, windbreakers, and much more.

While there are plenty of great sales going on during this time of year, Brooks Brothers is giving customers another wonderful reason to shop. Now through November 21, you can save 15% on styles for men, women, and kids – and 10% of all proceeds will be donated the Golden Fleece Foundation, which supports charities like the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

If you’re looking for a stylish watch or pair of shades, MVMT is one of the best places to find them. This Black Friday, the startup is a huge sale with up to 25% off select watches and sunglasses for men and women.

With Wi-Fi connectivity and Amazon Alexa voice control, the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Vacuum is both convenient for modern homes and easy to use. You can schedule cleaning from anywhere by using the ECOVACS app on your smartphone or give a simple voice command to start a cleaning. The smart vacuum also includes features like auto-recharge and motion sensors to prevent falling over or bumping into objects.

Cole Haan is starting Black Friday early with huge discounts sitewide. Now through November 27, you can automatically save 50% on over boots, Grand styles, bags, and outerwear, and 30% on everything else on the site. Whether you’re looking for winter boots, comfortable dress shoes, warm jackets, or a casual pair of sneakers, you’ll be able to find it here.

Nectar Sleep’s memory foam mattresses are typically cheaper than other startups, but a sale on Amazon makes them even more affordable. Today only, you can save 30% on Nectar mattresses in twin through California king sizes and receive two free premium pillows – a $150 value. Every mattress comes with a risk-free 180-day sleep trial, so if it’s a great fit for you, you can get a full refund.

With over 65,000 classes, Udemy is one of the best sites for finding online courses. Right now, you can take classes for just $9.99 each during the Black Friday Sale. Whether you want to learn a new language, photography, music, personal finance, or a skill for your career, there’s a wide selection of courses that can help you accomplish those goals. There are seven days left in the sale, so don’t wait to enroll.

This Black Friday, popular mattress startup Leesa Sleep is having one of its biggest sales ever. For a very limited time, you can save $150 on the Leesa Mattress or $225 on the Sapira Mattress, plus get a free Leesa pillow – a $75 offer. If buying a mattress online concerns you, know that you can try it out for 100 nights free of risk. If it’s not the best sleep you’ve ever had, you can return it hassle-free.