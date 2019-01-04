Get an extra 25% off sale items at Nike until January 5 — and more of today’s best deals around the web

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

We know it has been a few days since you’ve had that gratifying feeling of opening up a present, so treat yourself today without breaking the bank by shopping the best deals and sales from around the web.

source Nike

If you’re trying to get into a new year running routine, now until the end of January 5 is the perfect time to get the right pair of shoes because Nike is offering an additional 25% off of all items already on sale. Access these savings on Nike’s already marked down products by adding in the code SAVE25 at checkout.

You can find basically anything you need at a discounted rate from the Walmart end-of-year clearance sale. So whether it is a comfy pair of pants for less than $10 or a high-tech home security system, Walmart is here to help. If you can’t wait to get what you bought, Walmart also offers in-store pick up for online orders.

source EFFY Collection

Macy’s is offering a massive discount on thousands of items across its different product categories. By adding an additional discount to its clearance section, Macy’s is allowing shoppers to save tenfold on products ranging from glamorous jewelry to kitchen essentials. These deals will only last a day, so make sure you don’t miss out on the savings.

source Athleta

Now is the time of year to get active, and nothing is more motivating than the chance to throw on a new piece of workout gear. Athleta is offering a variety of high-performance workout tops for less than $35. Get in on the action today and purchase some new gear to start your resolution off right.

source ThirdLove/Facebook

ThirdLove is a company dedicated to body positivity and helping every woman stay comfortable and confident while also avoiding sky-high price points. Currently, ThirdLove is offering a 30% discount on select bra styles. Search through the sale and see if there is anything that fits your style.

source Bombas

The best way to delay doing laundry is to buy more socks and underwear, and Bombas is here to help you procrastinate with an awesome deal. Beyond putting off your chores, purchasing these socks is altruistic because Bombas donates a pair of socks for every one sold. Bombas is offering up to 15% off of its signature socks for packs ranging from four to 12 pairs, plus you can get free US shipping on orders that exceed $50.

source Ulta

Ulta’s Jumbo love event is active until January 26, so you can save up to 50% on the jumbo sizes of your favorite shampoo and conditioners. The deal includes brands like Redken, Pureology, and Bedhead among others, so if you need to replenish your shower stock, start shopping now.

source Birch Lane

Whether you need some new bedding after hosting your family over the holidays or you want some aesthetically pleasing storage hacks, Birch Lane is here to help. This sale lasts until the end of January, so you have some time to peruse the collection to find the piece that fits perfectly in your home.

source Club Monaco

From now until January 8, you can receive up to 60% off of certain marked-down styles at Club Monaco. There is no code required to access these deals, and the offer is available in both women’s and men’s styles. Although you don’t need a code to get the extra 30%, you can get free shipping on orders that exceed $150 when you add in the code FREESHIP.